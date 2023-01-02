Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy And A Bryan Police Officer Are Out Of The Hospital After Being Shot

The Brazos County sheriff’s office announced on New Year’s Day that a deputy who was shot was treated at a local hospital and released the same day.

The sheriff’s office news release stated that Sgt. Brittany Re thanked the community and assisting agencies for all the support that she has received.

Re suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and shrapnel from other rounds struck her left eye.

The sheriff’s office also thanked numerous agencies for their assistance.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On Friday, December 30th, at approximately 11:18 am, Sergeant Brittany Re with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle that was involved in a shooting with the Bryan Police Department on Thursday. Sgt. Re initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began near East OSR and SH 6. During the pursuit, the suspect began to shoot out of his vehicle towards Sgt. Re. The driver stopped his vehicle and engaged her with gunfire. Sgt. Re suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and serious injury to her left eye from shrapnel caused by other rounds being fired into her vehicle.

Responding deputies assisted Sgt. Re and she was transported to the hospital in stable condition, where she was treated and released the same afternoon. While this was happening, a perimeter was created with the help of many surrounding agencies. A collaborative search of the area was conducted, and the suspect was found and taken into custody near Peyton Rd.

There will be more details as our investigation continues.

We want to wish Sgt. Re a speedy recovery as she rests at home surrounded with friends and family. We appreciate the public’s support and concern during this difficult time. Sgt. Re said she wanted to personally thank the community and assisting agencies for all of the support she has received.

We would like to also give a special thanks to Bryan PD, College Station PD, Texas A&M University PD, Texas DPS, Brazos County Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Navasota PD, Grimes County SO, Burleson County SO, FBI, Robertson County SO, Robertson County Constables, Milam PD, Bryan Fire Department, and Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department, for their help in this event.

Update, December 31, 2022:

Bryan police announce a patrol officer who was shot Thursday night is out of the hospital.

Officer Najee Watson was released on Saturday.

BPD posted on its social media that Watson, a four year veteran, is in good spirits and he thanks the community for their support.

Update, December 30 2022 at 6 p.m.

Bryan police post on its social media, the arrest of a man accused in the shooting of a BPD patrol officer Thursday night and the shooting of a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon.

44 year old Joshua Herrin of Bryan was arrested following a three hour standoff in Benchley. That was after Herrin is accused of shooting the deputy during a vehicle pursuit.

BPD announced during the standoff, “Herrin engaged multiple officers with gunfire. Officers from the Bryan Police Department returned gunfire and struck Herrin. Herrin was able to be taken into custody at that time. Herrin was provided medical treatment and transported to a local hospital.”

Update, December 30 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Bryan police post on its social media that their suspect in the shooting of a BPD officer Thursday night is accused of shooting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon.

The deputy, according to BPD’s social media, is in stable condition.

The last update of the condition BPD patrol officer who was shot, is that he was hospitalized in stable condition.

The names of the officer and deputy have not been released.

The BPD officer was shot while chasing the suspect on foot after running away from a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s deputy was shot during a vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

Update, 12/30/22 at 1:00 p.m.

The Robertson County sheriff’s office reports roads are closed in the Benchley area due to an active shooter.

The sheriff’s office social media shows law enforcement is dealing a Bryan man who is wanted by Bryan police in the shooting of a patrol officer Thursday night.

Update, 12/30/22 at 12:30 p.m.

Bryan police identify a man accused of shooting an officer Thursday night.

According to BPD social media, 44 year old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan is being sought.

Herrin was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang with a Texas license plate RMH3615. The Mustang is missing the front grill and headlights.

A BPD patrol officer is hospitalized and was last listed in stable condition after he was struck by an undisclosed number of shots.

The gunfire took place as the patrol officer was chasing the driver of a car who ran off following a traffic stop.

The officer, who did not return fire, used a tourniquet on his wounds until EMS arrived.

After the gunfire, Herrin is accused of stealing the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned about two miles from the shooting.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

Click below for comments from BPD officer Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver before the suspect’s identity was released.

Original story:

A Bryan police officer who was shot Thursday night while chasing a suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.

According to a BPD news release, the unidentified suspect ran away following a traffic stop.

After the officer was shot, the suspect stole the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The vehicle was found unoccupied.

The officer did not return gunfire after they were shot.

News release from the Bryan police department:

On December 30th, 2022 at 11:21 pm, an officer attempted to conducted a traffic stop in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue.

The suspect continued to drive for a short time before exiting the vehicle and running on foot.

The officer began a foot pursuit with the suspect.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired multiple gunshots at the officer.

The officer was struck by gunfire.

The officer did not return any gunfire toward the suspect.

The suspect returned to the patrol car, stole the patrol car, and fled the shooting scene in a Bryan Police Department patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was located unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue. Officers from multiple agencies are currently attempting to locate the suspect.

The officer has been transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

This is an active investigation with multiple scenes. We will release more information when available.