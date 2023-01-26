Brazos County Highway Project Update At The B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

An update on highway projects around Brazos County was part of this week’s Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference.

The executive director of the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization, Dan Rudge, said there $500 million dollars of projects taking place in the next five years.

Rudge said another $1 to $2 billion would fix everything.

The update included the weather-delayed widening of FM 2818 from north of FM 60 to Wellborn Road, construction that recently began on William Joel Bryan Parkway from Texas Avenue to the Bryan post office, and changes starting on Texas Avenue from Highway 21 to University Drive.

Future projects includes widening of Rudder Freeway (Highway 6), which Rudge said includes a diverging diamond interchange at University and changing the exit for northbound traffic in College Station exiting at Texas from the left side to the right side of the freeway.

Another future project is an interchange at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive, which Rudge says has increased in price from $69 million dollars four years ago to a current estimate of $103 million.

