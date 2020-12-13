Brazos County Health District Coronavirus Update, December 13

Update, December 13, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 64 new recoveries.

24 of the 69 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

25 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 12.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 12 was 84 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 10,530 cases, 9,307 recoveries, 1,101 active cases, and 122 deaths.

Update, December 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 115 new coronavirus cases and no new recoveries.

The health district explains the reason for new recoveries: “Because we use a rolling 14 days for active and recovered cases and no case investigation occurred on 11/26 and 11/27 due to Thanksgiving, the recovered case number will stay the same Friday (12/11) and Saturday (12/12).”

39 of the 115 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

26 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 11.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 11 was 84 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 10,461 cases, 9,243 recoveries, 1,096 active cases, and 122 deaths.

Update, December 11, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 127 new coronavirus cases and no new recoveries.

The health district explains the reason for new recoveries: “Because we use a rolling 14 days for active and recovered cases and no case investigation occurred on 11/26 and 11/27 due to Thanksgiving, the recovered case number will stay the same today (12/11) and tomorrow (12/12).”

25 of the 127 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

25 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 10.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 10 was 84 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 10,346 cases, 9,243 recoveries, 981 active cases, and 122 deaths.

The Brazos County health district provided a pandemic update the afternoon of December 10, 2020. Speakers included alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, chief medical officers Dr. William Rayburn of the Baylor Scott & White-College Station region and Dr. Kia Parsi of CHI St. Joseph Health, and mayors Andrew Nelson of Bryan and Karl Mooney of College Station.

Listen to “Brazos County health district update, December 10 2020” on Spreaker.

Update, December 10, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 25 more deaths from coronavirus.

The health district, which has been relaying information from the state health department, is working on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future.

The deaths include 15 men and 10 women.

By demographic, one person who died was in their 40’s, three were in their 50’s, five were in their 60’s, seven were in their 70’s, five were in their 80’s, and four were in their 90’s.

The health district also reports 134 new cases and 58 more recoveries.

37 of the 134 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

26 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 9.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 9 was 88 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 10,219 cases, 9,243 recoveries, 854 active cases, and 122 deaths.

Update, December 9, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the 97th death from coronavirus, a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There are 111 new cases and 80 more recoveries.

15 of the 111 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

23 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 8.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 8 was 87 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 10,085 total cases, 9,185 recoveries, 803 active cases, and 97 deaths.

Update, December 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 74 new coronavirus cases and 44 more recoveries.

31 of the 74 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

24 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 7.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 7 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 9,974 total cases, 9,105 recoveries, 773 active cases, and 96 deaths.

Update, December 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 25 new coronavirus cases and 52 more recoveries.

12 of the 25 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

21 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 6.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 4 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 9,900 total cases, 9,061 recoveries, 743 active cases, and 96 deaths.

Update, December 6, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 37 new coronavirus cases and 73 more recoveries.

13 of the 37 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

22 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 5.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 4 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 9,875 total cases, 9,009 recoveries, 770 active cases, and 96 deaths.

Update, December 5, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 4 more deaths from coronavirus. The deaths were two hospitalized men in their 70’s and two hospitalized men in their 80’s.

The health district also reports 44 new coronavirus cases and 84 more recoveries.

15 of the 44 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

23 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 4.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 4 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 9,838 total cases, 8,936 recoveries, 806 active cases, and 96 deaths.

Update, December 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 52 new coronavirus cases and 80 more recoveries.

17 of the 52 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

21 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 3.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 3 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 9,794 total cases, 8,852 recoveries, 850 active cases, and 92 deaths.

Update, December 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports another death from coronavirus.

This is a man in his 70’s who was hospitalized.

There are 72 new cases and 60 more recoveries.

33 of the 72 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

27 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 2.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 2 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 81 percent.

Brazos County has 9,742 total cases, 8,772 recoveries, 878 active cases, and 92 deaths.

Update, December 2, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports another death from coronavirus.

This is a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There are 91 new cases and 81 more recoveries.

29 of the 91 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

25 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of December 1.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of December 1 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 81 percent.

Brazos County has 9,670 total cases, 8,712 recoveries, 867 active cases, and 91 deaths.

Update, December 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports three more deaths from coronavirus.

They are a woman in her 60’s and a woman and a man in their 80’s. All three were hospitalized.

There are 78 new cases and 43 more recoveries.

35 of the 78 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

29 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 30.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 30 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 9,579 total cases, 8,631 recoveries, 858 active cases, and 90 deaths.

Update, November 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 72 new coronavirus cases and 91 more recoveries.

40 of the 72 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

29 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 29.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 28 was 71 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 9,501 total cases, 8,588 recoveries, 826 active cases, and 87 deaths.

Update, November 29, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 64 new coronavirus cases and 242 more recoveries.

30 of the 64 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

32 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 29.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 29 was 71 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 9,429 total cases, 8,497 recoveries, 845 active cases, and 87 deaths.

Update, November 28, 2020

The next report is scheduled to be released November 29, 2020.

The Brazos County health district did not provide reports or update its dashboard on November 27 and 28.

Update, November 27, 2020

The Brazos County Health District anticipates that contact with positive cases will be extremely limited on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Therefore, the health district will not be reporting COVID-19 cases or updating the dashboard on November 27, 2020.

Update, November 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 83 new coronavirus cases and 95 more recoveries.

This is the first day since November 9 there has been a decrease in the number of active cases.

40 of the 83 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

32 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 25.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 25 was 85 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 9,365 total cases, 8,255 recoveries, 1,023 active cases, and 87 deaths.

Update, November 25, 2020

The Brazos County health district announces three more deaths from coronavirus.

Two women in the 60’s and one man in his 70’s were all hospitalized.

There are 81 new cases and 55 more recoveries.

29 of the 81 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

33 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 24 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 9,282 total cases, 8,160 recoveries, 1,035 active cases, and 87 deaths.

Update, November 24, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 44 new coronavirus cases and 43 more recoveries.

28 of the 44 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

29 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 23.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 23 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 9,201 total cases, 8,105 recoveries, 1,012 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 23, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 52 new coronavirus cases and 40 more recoveries.

28 of the 52 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

30 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 22.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 22 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 9,157 total cases, 8,062 recoveries, 1,011 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 22, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 73 new coronavirus cases and 54 more recoveries.

42 of the 73 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

36 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 21.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 21 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 9,105 total cases, 8,022 recoveries, 999 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 21, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 88 new coronavirus cases and 78 more recoveries.

30 of the 88 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

32 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 20.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 20 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 9,032 total cases, 7,968 recoveries, 980 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 20, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 80 new coronavirus cases and 32 more recoveries.

38 of the 80 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

30 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 19.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 19 was 85 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 8,944 total cases, 7,890 recoveries, 970 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Click below for comments from the November 20, 2020 Brazos County health district news conference. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Listen to “Brazos County health district update, November 20 2020” on Spreaker.

Update, November 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 61 new coronavirus cases and 30 more recoveries.

30 of the 61 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

33 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 18.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 18 was 83 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 72 percent.

Brazos County has 8,864 total cases, 7,858 recoveries, 922 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two more deaths from coronavirus. They are a woman in her 60’s and a man in his 70’s. Both were hospitalized.

There are 82 new cases and 54 more recoveries.

37 of the 82 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

36 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 17.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 17 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 90 percent.

Brazos County has 8,803 total cases, 7,828 recoveries, 891 active cases, and 84 deaths.

Update, November 17, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 46 new coronavirus cases and 42 more recoveries.

15 of the 46 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

32 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 16.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 16 was 75 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 8,721 total cases, 7,774 recoveries, 865 active cases, and 82 deaths.

Update, November 16, 2020

The 82nd Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus. The Brazos County health district reports the death was a woman in her 40’s who was not hospitalized.

The health district reports 91 new coronavirus cases and 31 more recoveries.

47 of the 91 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

31 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 15.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 15 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 8,675 total cases, 7,732 recoveries, 861 active cases, and 82 deaths.

Update, November 15, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 86 new coronavirus cases and 26 more recoveries.

47 of the 86 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

27 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 14.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 14 was 79 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 81 percent.

Brazos County has 8,584 total cases, 7,701 recoveries, 802 active cases, and 81 deaths.

Update, November 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 97 new coronavirus cases and 78 more recoveries.

56 of the 97 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

28 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 13.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 13 was 85 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 8,498 total cases, 7,675 recoveries, 742 active cases, and 81 deaths.

Update, November 13, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The health district has not disclosed the ages or genders, and whether they were hospitalized.

There are 59 new cases and 50 more recoveries.

27 of the 59 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

25 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 12.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 12 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 8,401 total cases, 7,597 recoveries, 723 active cases, and 81 deaths.

Update, November 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 95 new coronavirus cases and 39 more recoveries.

33 of the 95 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

26 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 11.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of November 11 was 85 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 8,342 total cases, 7,547 recoveries, 716 active cases, and 79 deaths.

Click below for comments from Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, visiting with reporters on November 12, 2020:

Listen to “Brazos County health district update, November 12 2020” on Spreaker.

Update, November 11, 2020

Five more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The recent deaths include one man in his 70’s, two women in their 80’s, and one man in his 90’s who were all hospitalized. The fifth death was a man in his 80’s who was not hospitalized.

The Brazos County health district also reports 58 new coronavirus cases and 18 more recoveries.

19 of the 58 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

28 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 10.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 10 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 8,247 total cases, 7,508 recoveries, 660 active cases, and 79 deaths.

For those who keep track of daily trends, here is a statement from the Brazos County health district:

The recovered and active cases have been and always will estimates based off of patient information and CDC guidelines. Although we strive to report accurate information, mistakes can happen when there is a high case load and late working hours.

Update, November 10, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 43 new coronavirus cases and 42 more recoveries.

23 of the 43 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

31 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 9.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 9 was 71 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 8,189 total cases, 7,490 recoveries, 625 active cases, and 74 deaths.

For those who keep track of daily trends, here is a statement from the Brazos County health district:

The recovered and active cases have been and always will estimates based off of patient information and CDC guidelines. Although we strive to report accurate information, mistakes can happen when there is a high case load and late working hours.

Update, November 9, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 40 new coronavirus cases and 45 more recoveries.

22 of the 40 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

28 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 8.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 8 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 8,146 total cases, 7,458 recoveries, 614 active cases, and 74 deaths.

For those who keep track of daily trends, this statement from the Brazos County health district explaining adjusted numbers in today’s report:

The recovered and active cases have been and always will estimates based off of patient information and CDC guidelines. There was an numbering error, which has been corrected, this weekend. Although we strive to report accurate information, mistakes can happen when there is a high case load and late working hours.

Update, November 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 54 new coronavirus cases and 24 more recoveries.

27 of the 54 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

27 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 7.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed capacity as of November 7 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 8,105 total cases, 7,413 recoveries, 613 active cases, and 74 deaths.

Update, November 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 78 new coronavirus cases and 33 more recoveries.

25 of the 78 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

26 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 6.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed capacity as of November 6 was 85 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 8,051 total cases, 7,389 recoveries, 588 active cases, and 74 deaths.

Update, November 6, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports an eighth death in the last nine days from coronavirus.

The latest death is a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There are 32 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County and 25 more recoveries.

13 of the 32 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

31 Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of November 5.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed capacity as of November 5 was 86 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 7,974 total cases, 7,356 recoveries, 544 active cases, and 74 deaths.

Update, November 5, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 30 new coronavirus cases and 36 more recoveries.

Eight of the 30 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

31 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 4.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed capacity as of November 4 was 87 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 7,942 total cases, 7,331 recoveries, 538 active cases, and 73 deaths.

Update, November 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports three more deaths from coronavirus.

A woman in her 70’s died at home, and a woman in her 80’s and a man in his 90’s died while they were hospitalized.

There are 56 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County and 28 more recoveries.

21 of the 56 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

33 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 3.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 3 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 67 percent.

Brazos County has 7,912 total cases, 7,295 recoveries, 544 active cases, and 73 deaths.

Update, November 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 42 new coronavirus cases and 20 more recoveries.

16 of the 42 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 32 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 2.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 1 was 70 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 7,856 total cases, 7,267 recoveries, 519 active cases, and 70 deaths.

Update, November 2, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two more deaths from coronavirus.

They are a woman in her 90’s and a man in his 70’s. Both were hospitalized.

Brazos County has 32 new coronavirus cases and 24 more recoveries.

17 of the 32 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 29 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of November 1.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of November 1 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 60 percent.

Brazos County has 7,814 total cases, 7,247 recoveries, 497 active cases, and 70 deaths.

Update, November 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 26 new coronavirus cases and 29 more recoveries.

19 of the 26 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 24 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 31.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 31 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 7,782 total cases, 7,223 recoveries, 491 active cases, and 68 deaths.

Update, October 31, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 78 new coronavirus cases and 49 more recoveries.

17 of the 78 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 28 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 30.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 30 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 7,756 total cases, 7,194 recoveries, 494 recoveries, and 68 deaths.

Update, October 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 52 new coronavirus cases and 75 more recoveries.

19 of the 52 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 29 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 29.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 29 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 7,678 total cases, 7,145 recoveries, 465 active cases, and 68 deaths.

Update, October 29, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two more deaths from coronavirus.

The latest deaths are a woman in her 70’s and a man in his 80’s. Both were hospitalized.

The health district also reports 39 new cases and 55 more recoveries.

14 of the 39 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 22 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 28.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 28 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 7,626 total cases, 7,070 recoveries, 488 active cases, and 68 deaths.

Update, October 28, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 23 new coronavirus cases and 27 more recoveries.

Nine of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 18 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 27.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 27 was 79 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 7,587 total cases, 7,015 recoveries, 506 active cases, and 66 deaths.

Update, October 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 30 new coronavirus cases and 38 more recoveries.

20 of the 30 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 14 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 26.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 26 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 7,564 total cases, 6,988 recoveries, 510 active cases, and 66 deaths.

Update, October 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 39 new coronavirus cases and 18 more recoveries.

26 of the 39 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 11 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 25.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 25 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 7,534 total cases, 6,950 recoveries, 518 active cases, and 66 deaths.

Update, October 25, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 31 new coronavirus cases and 22 more recoveries.

27 of the 31 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 12 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 24 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 83 percent.

Brazos County has 7,495 total cases, 6,932 recoveries, 497 active cases, and 66 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 25, 2020.

Update, October 24, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 34 new coronavirus cases and 27 more recoveries.

19 of the 34 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 16 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 23.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 23 was 71 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 7,464 total cases, 6,910 recoveries, 488 active cases, and 66 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 24, 2020.

Update, October 23, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 26 new coronavirus cases and 48 more recoveries.

Eight of the 26 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 17 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 22.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 22 was 70 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 7,430 total cases, 6,883 recoveries, 481 active cases, and 66 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 23, 2020.

Update, October 22, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 36 new coronavirus cases and 107 more recoveries.

Six of the 36 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 15 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 21.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 21 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 7,404 total cases, 6,835 recoveries, 503 active cases, and 66 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 22, 2020.

Update, October 21, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two more deaths from coronavirus. They are a woman and a man in their 70’s who were hospitalized.

The health district also reports 31 new cases and 67 more recoveries.

Eight of the 31 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 20.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 20 was 88 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 67 percent.

Brazos County has 7,368 total cases, 6,728 recoveries, 574 active cases, and 66 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 21, 2020.

Update, October 20, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the 64th death of a Brazos County resident is a woman in her 80’s.

The health district also reports 20 new coronavirus cases and 65 more recoveries.

12 of the 20 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 19.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 19 was 75 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 7,337 total cases, 6,661 recoveries, 612 active cases, and 64 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 20, 2020.

Update, October 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 26 new coronavirus cases and 27 more recoveries.

18 of the 26 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 15 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 18.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 18 was 77 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 62 percent.

Brazos County has 7,317 total cases, 6,623 recoveries, 631 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 19, 2020.

Update, October 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 29 new coronavirus cases and 37 more recoveries.

Nine of the 29 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 14 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 17.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 17 was 77 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 67 percent.

Brazos County has 7,291 total cases, 6,596 recoveries, 632 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 18, 2020.

Update, October 17, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 49 new coronavirus cases and 55 more recoveries.

21 of the 49 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 16.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 16 was 79 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 77 percent.

Brazos County has 7,262 total cases, 6,559 recoveries, 640 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 17, 2020.

Update, October 16, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 75 new coronavirus cases and 31 more recoveries.

24 of the 75 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 18 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 15.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 15 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 7,213 total cases, 6,504 recoveries, 646 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 16, 2020.

Update, October 15, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 44 more recoveries.

19 of the 57 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 17 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 14.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 14 was 88 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 79 percent.

Brazos County has 7,138 total cases, 6,473 recoveries, 602 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 15, 2020.

Update, October 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 27 new coronavirus cases and 39 more recoveries.

10 of the 27 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 20 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 13.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 13 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 7,081 total cases, 6,429 recoveries, 589 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 14, 2020.

Update, October 13, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 38 new coronavirus cases and 51 more recoveries.

14 of the 37 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 18 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 12.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 12 was 73 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 52 percent.

Brazos County has 7,054 total cases, 6,390 recoveries, 601 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 13, 2020.

Update, October 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 18 new coronavirus cases and 38 new recoveries.

Two of the 18 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 11.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 11 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 7,016 total cases, 6,339 recoveries, 614 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 12, 2020.

Update, October 11, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 22 new coronavirus cases and 32 new recoveries.

13 of the 22 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 14 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 10.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 10 was 75 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 6,998 total cases, 6,301 recoveries, 634 active cases, and 63 deaths.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 11, 2020.

Update, October 10, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 27 new coronavirus cases and 70 new recoveries.

Nine of the 27 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 15 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 9.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 9 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 65 percent.

Brazos County has 6,976 total cases, 6,269 recoveries, 644 active cases, and 63 deaths. WTAW News has asked the health district to confirm the total recoveries and active case numbers, which do not currently match up with the reported daily numbers.

The Brazos County health district did not publish a PDF report for October 10, 2020.

Update, October 9, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 48 new coronavirus cases and 40 new recoveries.

22 of the 48 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district also reports three additional deaths, which were recently confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services. These three deaths occurred over the last two months and consist of one hospitalized male in his 80’s and two females in their 50’s who died in their respective homes.

The health district reports 11 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 8.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 8 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 60 percent.

Brazos County has 6,949 total cases, 6,229 recoveries, 657 active cases, and 63 deaths. WTAW News has asked the health district to confirm the total recoveries and active case numbers, which do not currently match up with the reported daily numbers.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, October 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 107 new coronavirus cases and 71 new recoveries.

71 of the 107 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 7.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 7 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 62 percent.

Brazos County has 6,901 total cases, 6,189 recoveries, 652 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the October 8, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, October 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 56 new recoveries.

39 of the 69 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 13 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 6.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 6 was 79 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 6,794 total cases, 6,118 recoveries, 616 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, October 6, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 39 new coronavirus cases and 20 new recoveries.

14 of the 39 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 11 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 5.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 5 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 62 percent.

Brazos County has 6,725 total cases, 6.062 recoveries, 603 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the October 6, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, October 5, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 27 new coronavirus cases and 21 new recoveries.

11 of the 27 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 11 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 4.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 4 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 58 percent.

Brazos County has 6,686 total cases, 6,042 recoveries, 584 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the October 5, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, October 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 37 new coronavirus cases and 28 new recoveries.

27 of the 37 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports 11 Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 3.

The Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 3 was 65 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 54 percent.

Brazos County has 6,659 total cases, 6,021 recoveries, 578 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, October 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 55 new coronavirus cases and 57 new recoveries.

34 of the 55 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports ten Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 2.

The Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 2 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 54 percent.

Brazos County has 6,622 total cases, 5,993 recoveries, 569 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, October 2, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 31 new coronavirus cases and 63 new recoveries.

16 of the 31 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports eight Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of October 1.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of October 1 was 79 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 60 percent.

Brazos County has 6,567 total cases, 5,936 recoveries, 571 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the October 2, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, October 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 44 new coronavirus cases and 73 new recoveries.

24 of the 44 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports six Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of September 30.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 30 was 82 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 60 percent.

Brazos County has 6,536 total cases, 5,873 recoveries, 603 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the October 1, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 39 new coronavirus cases and 53 new recoveries.

25 of the 39 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports six Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of September 29.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 29 was 80 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 50 percent.

Brazos County has 6,492 total cases, 5,800 recoveries, 632 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 30, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 29, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 51 new coronavirus cases and 64 new recoveries.

36 of the 51 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district reports eight Brazos County residents are hospitalized as of September 28.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 28 was 77 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 62 percent.

Brazos County has 6,453 total cases, 5,747 recoveries, 646 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 29, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 28, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 38 new coronavirus cases and 43 new recoveries.

25 of the 38 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 27 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 46 percent.

Brazos County has 6,402 total cases, 5,683 recoveries, 659 active cases, and 60 deaths.

WTAW News will post the PDF version of the Brazos County health district report for September 28, 2020 when it becomes available.

Update, September 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 32 new coronavirus cases and 46 new recoveries.

24 of the 32 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 26 was 73 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 46 percent.

Brazos County has 6,364 total cases, 5,640 recoveries, 664 active cases, and 60 deaths.

WTAW News will post the PDF version of the Brazos County health district report for September 27, 2020 when it becomes available.

Update, September 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 40 new coronavirus cases and 37 new recoveries.

26 of the 40 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 25 was 78 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 54 percent.

Brazos County has 6,332 total cases, 5,594 recoveries, 678 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 25, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 25, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 43 new coronavirus cases and 48 new recoveries.

28 of the 43 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 23 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 38 percent.

Brazos County has 6,292 total cases, 5,557 recoveries, 675 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 24, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the 60th death from coronavirus is a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The health district also reports 71 new coronavirus cases and 62 more recoveries. 49 of the 71 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 23 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 44 percent.

Brazos County has 6,249 total cases, 5,509 recoveries, 680 active cases, and 60 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 23, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 56 new coronavirus cases and 64 new recoveries.

42 of the 56 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 22 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 38 percent.

Brazos County has 6,178 total cases, 5,447 recoveries, 672 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 22, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 20 new coronavirus cases and 83 new recoveries.

10 of the 20 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 21 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 38 percent.

Brazos County has 6,122 total cases, 5,383 recoveries, 680 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 22, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 21, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 21 new coronavirus cases and 88 new recoveries.

16 of the 21 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 20 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 6,102 total cases, 5,300 recoveries, 743 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 20, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 28 new coronavirus cases and 70 new recoveries.

21 of the 28 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 19 was 70 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 6,081 total cases, 5,212 recoveries, 810 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 20, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 101 new recoveries.

34 of the 57 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 18 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 6.053 total cases, 5,142 recoveries, 852 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 19, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 63 new coronavirus cases and 125 new recoveries.

49 of the 63 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 17 was 65 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 57 percent.

Brazos County has 5,996 total cases, 5,041 recoveries, 896 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 17, 2020

The Brazos County health district announces the 59th death from coronavirus is a woman in her 50’s.

The health district also reports 73 new cases and 102 new recoveries.

59 of the 73 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 16 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 5,933 total cases, 4,916 recoveries, 958 active cases, and 59 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 17, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 16, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 53 new coronavirus cases and 100 new recoveries.

45 of the 53 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 15 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 5,860 total cases, 4,814 recoveries, 988 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 15, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 64 new coronavirus cases and 53 new recoveries.

53 of the 64 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 14 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 5,807 total cases, 4,714 recoveries, 1,035 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 15, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 43 new coronavirus cases and 16 more recoveries.

40 of the 43 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 13 was 61 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 44 percent.

Brazos County has 5,743 total cases, 4,661 recoveries, 1,024 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 13, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 46 new coronavirus cases and 40 more recoveries.

38 of the 46 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 12 was 69 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 5,700 total cases, 4,645 recoveries, 997 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 13, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 37 new coronavirus cases and 50 more recoveries.

28 of the 37 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy rate as of September 11 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 50 percent.

Brazos County has 5,654 total cases, 4,605 recoveries, 991 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 12, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 11, 2020

The health district reports 48 new coronavirus cases and 63 more recoveries in Brazos County.

31 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 10 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 5,617 total cases, 4,555 recoveries, 1,004 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 10, 2020

The health district reports the 58th death of a Brazos County resident from coronavirus. The death was a man in his 70’s who was hospitalized.

The health district reports 63 new cases. 42 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 9 was 73 percent and the total bed occupancy rate was 48 percent.

Brazos County has 5,569 total cases, 4,492 recoveries, 1,019 active cases, and 58 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 10, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 9, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 64 new coronavirus cases and 44 new recoveries.

48 of the 64 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 8 was 63 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 5,506 total cases, 4,424 recoveries, 1,025 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 9, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 83 new coronavirus cases and 43 new recoveries.

68 of the 83 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 7 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 5,442 total cases, 4,376 recoveries, 1,009 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 8, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 88 new coronavirus cases and 39 new recoveries.

75 of the 88 new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 6 was 62 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 50 percent.

Brazos County has 5,359 total cases, 4,333 recoveries, 969 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 7, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 6, 2020

The health district reports 70 new coronavirus cases and 41 more recoveries.

63 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 5 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 57 percent.

Brazos County has 5,271 total cases, 4,294 recoveries, 920 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 5, 2020

There are 101 new coronavirus cases in the Brazos County and 35 more recoveries.

87 of the new cases are people in the 18-24 year-old age group.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 4 was 69 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 57 percent.

Brazos County has 5,201 total cases, 4,253 recoveries, 891 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the 57th death from coronavirus was a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The health district also reports 125 new cases and 23 new recoveries.

117 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district has stopped reporting the number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 3 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 65 percent.

Brazos County has 5,100 total cases, 4,218 recoveries, 825 active cases, and 57 deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the September 4, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 103 new coronavirus cases and 26 new recoveries.

97 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

No Brazos County residents were discharged from local hospitals and there were two new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 2 was 81 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy rate was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 4,975 total cases, 4,195 recoveries, 724 active cases, 56 deaths, and 9 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the September 3, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, September 2, 2020

For the first time since July 9th, there are 100 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County. 95 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district also reports two more deaths of Brazos County residents, a woman in her 50’s and a man in his 90’s who were both hospitalized.

There were 17 recoveries, two more hospital admissions and two dismissals.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of September 1 was 61 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 48 percent.

Brazos County has 4,872 total cases, 4,169 recoveries, 647 active cases, 56 deaths, and 7 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, September 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 53 new coronavirus cases and 11 more recoveries.

40 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

One person was discharged from the hospital and there were three new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 31 was 61 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 4,772 total cases, 4,152 recoveries, 566 active cases, 54 deaths, and 9 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the September 1, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, August 31, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 16 new coronavirus cases and 10 more recoveries.

14 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

One person was discharged from the hospital and there were no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 30 was 69 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 4,719 total cases, 4,141 recoveries, 527 active cases, 54 deaths, and 7 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 more recoveries.

38 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

One person was admitted to the hospital and there were no new dismissals.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 29 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 48 percent.

Brazos County has 4,703 total cases, 4,131 recoveries, 518 active cases, 54 deaths, and 8 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 29, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 50 new coronavirus cases and 15 more recoveries.

44 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

One person was discharged from the hospital and there were no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 28 was 65 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 53 percent.

Brazos County has 4,663 total cases, 4,119 recoveries, 490 active cases, 54 deaths, and 7 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 28, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 63 new coronavirus cases and 11 more recoveries.

47 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

No one was discharged from the hospital and there were no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 27 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 57 percent.

Brazos County has 4,613 total cases, 4,104 recoveries, 455 active cases, 54 deaths, and 8 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the first death from coronavirus since August 20. The latest death is a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized.

The health district also reports 69 new coronavirus cases and 39 more recoveries.

51 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Three people were discharged from the hospital and four were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 26 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 48 percent.

Brazos County has 4,550 total cases, 4,093 recoveries, 403 active cases, 54 deaths, and 8 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 27, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Click below to hear comments during the August 27, 2020 Brazos County health district news conference. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Texas A&M provost Dr. Carol Fierke, the director of A&M’s student health services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, A&M’s associate vice president for safety and security Chris Meyer, and A&M dean of the school of public health Dr. Shawn Gibbs.

Listen to “Brazos County health district update, August 27 2020” on Spreaker.

Update, August 26, 2020

There are 48 new coronavirus cases and 15 more recoveries in Brazos County.

36 of the new cases are between the ages of 18 and 24.

Two people were discharged from the hospital and one more was admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 25 was 60 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 46 percent.

Brazos County has 4,481 total cases, 4,054 recoveries, 374 active cases, 53 deaths, and 8 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 26, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, August 25, 2020

There are 43 new coronavirus cases and 23 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The health district is now reporting the percentage of daily cases that are ages 18 to 24 years old. 33 of today’s cases are in that age range.

One person was discharged from the hospital and four more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 24 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 46 percent.

Brazos County has 4,433 total cases, 4,039 recoveries, 341 active cases, 53 deaths, and 9 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 24, 2020

There are 39 new coronavirus cases and 15 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized remains the same after no new dismissals and no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 23 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 42 percent.

Brazos County has 4,390 total cases, 4,016 recoveries, 321 active cases, 53 deaths, and 6 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 24, 2020 report from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 23, 2020

There are 41 new coronavirus cases and 15 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized remains the same after no new dismissals and no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 22 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 42 percent.

Brazos County has 4,352 total cases, 4,001 recoveries, 297 active cases, 53 deaths, and 6 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 22, 2020

There are 36 new coronavirus cases and 15 more recoveries in Brazos County.

Three people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 21 was 69 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 46 percent.

Brazos County has 4,311 total cases, 3,986 recoveries, 271 active cases, 53 deaths, and 6 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 21, 2020

There are 24 new coronavirus cases and 27 more recoveries in Brazos County.

Five people were discharged from the hospital and there were no admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 20 was 70 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 53 percent.

Brazos County has 4,275 total cases, 3,971 recoveries, 251 active cases, 53 deaths, and 6 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 20, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The 52nd and 53rd deaths were both men in their 90’s who were hospitalized.

The health district also reports 26 new cases of coronavirus and 22 more recoveries.

Four Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 19 was 63 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 4,251 total cases, 3,944 recoveries, 254 active cases, 53 deaths, and 11 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 19, 2020

There are 19 new coronavirus cases and 20 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The number of hospitalizations remains the same after one person was discharged and one was admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 18 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 4,225 total cases, 3,922 recoveries, 252 active cases, 51 deaths, and 15 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 18, 2020

There are 17 more recoveries and 14 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

Three people were discharged from the hospital and no one new was admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 17 was 72 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 4,206 total cases, 3,902 recoveries, 253 active cases, 51 deaths, and 15 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 17, 2020

There are 14 more recoveries and 7 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

No one was discharged from the hospital and five more people were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 16 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 4,192 total cases, 3,885 recoveries, 256 active cases, 51 deaths, and 18 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 16, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 12 new positive coronavirus cases and 13 more recoveries.

Three Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 15 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 4,185 total cases, 3,871 recoveries, 263 active cases, 51 deaths, and 13 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 16, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, August 15, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 15 new positive coronavirus cases and 32 more recoveries.

Two Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 14 was 69 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 51 percent.

Brazos County has 4,173 total cases, 3,858 recoveries, 264 active cases, 51 deaths, and 14 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 15, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, August 14, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The health district reports both men, one in his 40’s and one in his 60’s, were hospitalized.

There are 11 more positive cases of coronavirus and 25 more recoveries.

There are 14 Brazos County residents in local hospitals after three were discharged and three more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 13 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 4,158 total cases, 3,826 recoveries, 281 active cases, 51 deaths, and 14 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 13, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 40 new positive coronavirus cases and 37 more recoveries.

Four people were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 12 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 67 percent.

Brazos County has 4,147 total cases, 3,801 recoveries, 297 active cases, 49 deaths, and 16 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 12, 2020

After 32 more recoveries and 15 new positive cases reported by the health district, the number of active coronavirus cases in Brazos County drops below 300, its lowest total since June 1st.

Three people were discharged from the hospital and no one new was admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 11 was 73 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 65 percent.

Brazos County has 4,107 total cases, 3,764 recoveries, 294 active cases, 49 deaths, and 18 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 11, 2020

The health district reports 23 new positive cases of coronavirus and 34 more recoveries.

Two Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 10 was 62 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 55 percent.

Brazos County has 4,092 total cases, 3,732 recoveries, 311 active cases, 49 deaths, and 21 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 10, 2020

For the third time in four days, a Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus. The health district reports the 49th death was a woman in her 50’s who was hospitalized.

The number of active coronavirus cases continues to drop after the health district reports 14 new positive cases of and 22 new recoveries.

Seven people were admitted to the hospital and no one was discharged.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 9 was 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 63 percent.

Brazos County has 4,069 total cases, 3,698 recoveries, 322 active cases, 49 deaths, and 17 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 9, 2020

The health district reports 15 new positive cases of coronavirus and 36 more recoveries.

Two people were discharged from the hospital and there are no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 8 was 68 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 76 percent.

Brazos County has 4,055 total cases, 3,676 recoveries, 331 active cases, 48 deaths, and 11 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 8, 2020

For the second day in a row, a Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus. The health district reports the death was a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The health district also reports 16 new positive cases and 52 new recoveries.

Five people were discharged from the hospital and one more was admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 7 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 78 percent.

Brazos County has 4,040 total cases, 3,640 recoveries, 352 active cases, 48 deaths, and 13 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 7, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in Brazos County increases to 47 with the death of a woman in her 60’s who was hospitalized.

The health district also reports 27 new coronavirus cases and 63 new recoveries.

Three people were discharged from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 6 was 73 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 82 percent.

Brazos County has 4,024 total cases, 3,588 recoveries, 389 active cases, 47 deaths, and 18 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Click below to listen to the August 7, 2020 health district report from alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and his answers to questions from local reporters.

Listen to “Brazos County health district update, August 7 2020” on Spreaker.

Update, August 6, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 49 new coronavirus recoveries and 24 new cases.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 5 was 76 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 73 percent.

There was one new Brazos County patient admitted to local hospitals and there were three dismissals.

Brazos County has 3,997 total cases, 3,525 recoveries, 426 active cases, 46 deaths, and 17 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 6, 2020 report from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 5, 2020

For the first time in almost two months, there are fewer than 500 active coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

That’s after the health district reported 20 new cases and 80 more recoveries.

That drops the number of active cases to 451. That’s the fewest since 378 were reported on June 16th.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 4 was 74 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 73 percent.

Seven Brazos County patients were dismissed from local hospitals and there were no new admissions. The last time there were no new admissions was July 23 and the last time there were fewer than 20 Brazos County hospitalizations was July 24.

Brazos County has 3,973 total cases, 3,476 recoveries, 451 active cases, 46 deaths, and 19 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 5, 2020 Brazos County health district coronavirus report.

Update, August 4, 2020

For the third straight day, Brazos County has fewer than 20 new coronavirus cases.

The health district reports 17 new cases and 35 more recoveries.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 3 was 63 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 76 percent.

There are two new Brazos County patients admitted to local hospitals and there were four dismissals.

Brazos County has 3,953 total cases, 3,396 recoveries, 511 active cases, 46 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 4, 2020 Brazos County health district coronavirus report.

Update, August 3, 2020

The 46th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus. The health district reports the death was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized.

The health district reports 14 new positive cases of coronavirus and nine more recoveries.

Four more Brazos County patients were admitted to the hospital and two people were discharged.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 2 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 76 percent.

Brazos County has 3,936 total cases, 3,361 recoveries, 528 active cases, 46 deaths, and 28 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Update, August 2, 2020

The health district reports 13 new cases and 24 more recoveries.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of August 1 was 64 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 78 percent.

There are three new Brazos County patients admitted to local hospitals and there was one dismissal.

Brazos County has 3,922 total cases, 3,352 recoveries, 525 active cases, 45 deaths, and 27 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 2, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, August 1, 2020:

There are 32 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 60 more recoveries.

The health district reports three more Brazos County patients were admitted to the hospital and four people were discharged.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 31 was 65 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 67 percent.

Brazos County has 3,909 total cases, 3,328 recoveries, 536 active cases, 45 deaths, and 25 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the August 1, 2020 Brazos County health district report.

Update, July 31, 2020

Correction from the Brazos County health district that there are 3,268 recovered coronavirus cases and 564 active cases.

That means 60 new recoveries instead of 382 as was first reported.

The number of new cases remains at 27, as does the number of Brazos County hospitalizations dropped to 26 following eight dismissals and three new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed capacity as of July 30 was 57 percent and the total bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 3,877 total cases, 3,268 recovered cases, 564 active cases, 45 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download the July 31st, 2020 report from the Brazos County health district.

Update, July 30, 2020

There are 37 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 53 more recoveries.

The health district reports seven more people were admitted to the hospital and two people were discharged.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 29 was 65 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,850 total cases, 597 active cases, 3,208 recoveries, 45 deaths, and 31 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 29, 2020

There are 32 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 80 more recoveries.

The health district reports two more people were admitted to the hospital and no one was discharged.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 28 was 58 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 3,813 total cases, 613 active cases, 3,155 recoveries, 45 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 28, 2020

The health district reports the 45th death from coronavirus in Brazos County is a woman in her 30’s who was hospitalized. This is the youngest reported death since the start of the pandemic.

There are 34 new positive cases of coronavirus and 53 more recoveries.

One person was discharged from the hospital and six more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 27 was 60 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 3,781 total cases, 661 active cases, 3,075 recoveries, 45 deaths, and 24 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 27, 2020

The health district reports 23 more positive cases of coronavirus and 60 more recoveries.

The number of Brazos County residents hospitalized remains the same after three people were discharged and three more people were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 26 was 57 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 61 percent.

Brazos County has 3,747 total cases, 681 active cases, 3,022 recoveries, 44 deaths, and 20 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 26, 2020:

Brazos County has its 44th death from coronavirus.

The health district reports the latest death was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized.

Brazos County has 36 new coronavirus cases and 44 new recoveries.

Four Brazos County residents were dismissed from the hospital and there were four new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 25 was 67 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 3,724 total cases, 718 active cases, 2,962 recoveries, 44 deaths, and 20 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 25, 2020:

Brazos County has 53 new coronavirus cases and 60 new recoveries.

The health district also reports three new Brazos County hospital admissions and no dismissals.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 24 was not reported to the health district.

Brazos County has 3,688 total cases, 727 active cases, 2,918 recoveries, 43 deaths, and 20 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 24, 2020

There are 64 more positive cases of coronavirus and 197 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The health district reports three Brazos County residents discharged from the hospital and two more admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 23 was 73 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 3,635 total cases, 734 active cases, 2,858 recoveries, 43 deaths, and 17 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Click below to hear the July 24, 2020 Brazos County health district news conference. Speakers were alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck, College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Update, July 23, 2020

The 43rd Brazos County resident with coronavirus has died. The health district reports the recent death was a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There are 49 more positive cases of coronavirus and 77 more recoveries.

Four people were discharged from the hospital and there were no new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 22 was 71 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,571 total cases, 867 active cases, 2,661 recoveries, 43 deaths, and 18 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 22, 2020

There are 80 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 94 more recoveries.

The health district reports six people were discharged from the hospital and four more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 21 was 74 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 3,522 total cases, 896 active cases, 2,584 recoveries, 42 deaths, and 23 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 21, 2020

There are 35 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and no new recoveries reported.

The health district also reports four people discharged from the hospital and two more admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 20 was 65 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,442 total cases, 910 active cases, 2,490 recoveries, 42 deaths, and 25 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 20, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The health district reports both men were in their 40’s and one was hospitalized.

The health district also reports ten more positive cases of coronavirus, making it the 15th consecutive day that there have been 100 or fewer new cases.

Four people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 19 was 66 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 71 percent.

Brazos County has 3,407 total cases, 875 active cases, 2,490 recoveries, 42 deaths, and 27 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 19, 2020:

A 40th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus.

The health district reports the sixth death in the last ten days is a man in his 50’s who was hospitalized.

Four Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and there were two new admissions.

The health district reports 24 new cases and 82 new recoveries.

This is the fewest number of new daily cases since June 22 and the 14th straight day the daily number of new cases has been 100 or fewer.

This is the 11th day out of the last 12 that there has been a decrease in the number of active cases.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 18 was 71 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,397 total cases, 913 active cases, 2,444 recoveries, 40 deaths, and 29 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 18, 2020:

A 39th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus.

The health district reports the death of a woman in her 90’s.

Three Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and there were five new admissions.

The health district reports 60 new cases and 69 new recoveries.

This is the 13th straight day the daily number of new cases has been 100 or fewer.

This is the 10th day out of the last 11 that there has been a decrease in the number of active cases.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 17 was 74 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,373 total cases, 972 active cases, 2,362 recoveries, 39 deaths, and 31 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 17, 2020

For the first time since June 27th, there are fewer than 1,000 active coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

The health district reports 60 new cases and 103 more recoveries.

Six Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and nine more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 16 was 76 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

Brazos County has 3,313 total cases, 982 active cases, 2,293 who have recovered, 38 deaths, and 29 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 16, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The health district reports the deaths are a man in his 80’s and a man in his 90’s, who were both hospitalized.

The health district also reports 53 new positive cases of coronavirus and 97 more recoveries.

The number of Brazos County residents hospitalized dropped after five people were discharged and two more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 15 was 78 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 86 percent.

Brazos County has 3,253 total cases, 1,025 active cases, 2,190 who have recovered, 38 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 15, 2020

There are 80 new coronavirus cases and 125 more recoveries in Brazos County.

Three Brazos County residents were were discharged from the hospital and four more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 14 was 76 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 86 percent.

Brazos County has 3,200 total cases, 1,071 active cases, 2,093 who have recovered, 36 deaths, and 31 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 14, 2020

A man in his 50’s is the 36th Brazos County resident to die of coronavirus.

The health district also reports 54 more positive cases and 60 more recoveries.

No one was discharged from the hospital and seven more Brazos County residents were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 13 was 67 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 82 percent.

Brazos County has 3,120 total cases, 1,116 active cases, 1,968 who have recovered, 36 deaths, and 30 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 13, 2020

There are 60 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 121 more recoveries.

The health district reports the number of hospitalized Brazos County residents remains at 23 after three people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 12 was 64 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 73 percent.

Brazos County has 3,066 total cases, 1,123 active cases, 1,908 who have recovered, 35 deaths, and 23 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 45 new coronavirus cases. That’s the fewest since 16 were reported on June 22.

There are 102 new recoveries, six Brazos County residents dismissed from the hospital, and three new hospital admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 11 was 68 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 78 percent.

Brazos County has 3,006 total cases, 1,184 active cases, 1,787 who have recovered, 35 deaths, and 23 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized. That’s the fewest number of hospitalized patients since June 15.

Update, July 11, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the second fewest daily number of new coronavirus cases since June 22.

In addition to 60 new cases, seven Brazos County residents were dismissed from the hospital and there were five new admissions.

For the first time since June 13, the health district reported no new recovered patients.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 10 was 71 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 75 percent.

In Brazos County, there are 2,961 total cases, 1,241 active cases, 1,685 recoveries, 35 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 10, 2020

The 35th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus, a woman in her 90’s who was hospitalized.

There are 97 new positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County and 226 more recoveries.

Five people were dismissed from the hospital and six more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 9 was 75% and total ICU bed occupancy was 80%.

In Brazos County, there are 2,901 total cases, 1,181 active cases, 1,685 recoveries, 35 deaths, and 28 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 9, 2020

There are 100 new positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County and 116 more recoveries.

Six people were dismissed from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 8 was 74% and total ICU bed occupancy was 73%.

In Brazos County, there are 2,804 total cases, 1,311 active cases, 1,459 recoveries, 34 deaths, and 27 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 8, 2020

The number of recoveries surpasses the number of active coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

There are 78 new positive cases of coronavirus and 72 more reported recoveries.

One person was discharged from the hospital and six more people were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 7 was 67% and total ICU bed occupancy was 69%.

In Brazos County, there are 2,704 total cases, 1,327 active cases, 1,343 recoveries, 34 deaths, and 28 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 7, 2020

There are 94 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

The health district reports eight people were dismissed from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 5 was 63% and total ICU bed occupancy was 61%.

In Brazos County, there are 2,626 total cases, 1,321 active cases, 1,271 recoveries, 34 deaths, and 23 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 6, 2020

There are 48 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

According to the health district’s daily report, “The number of cases reported today is lower due to the holiday weekend. This is not an indication that we are seeing a decrease in cases.”

The health district reports the number of Brazos County residents who are hospitalized remains the same after three dismissals were offset by three new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 5 was 62% and total ICU bed occupancy was 63%.

In Brazos County, there are 2,532 total cases, 1,238 active cases, 1,260 recoveries, 34 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

The health district also announced Monday’s weekly update broadcast would be their last regularly scheduled report.

Click below to hear the July 6, 2020 health district update. Speakers were alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and College Station mayor Karl Mooney.

Update, July 5, 2020:

A 34th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus.

The health district reports the latest death is a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

For the second consecutive day, the number of total recoveries exceeds the daily number of active cases.

This is the third consecutive day the total number of Brazos County hospitalizations has gone down.

Sunday’s report indicated 11 were dismissed from the hospital and three were admitted.

83 new cases were reported Sunday.

That bring the total number of Brazos County cases to 2,484. There are 1,210 active cases, 1,240 who have recovered, 34 deaths, and 26 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 4 was 65 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 67 percent.

Update, July 4, 2020:

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of two more Brazos County residents.

The health district reports the deaths of women in their 60’s and 70’s who were hospitalized.

For the first time since April 28, the number of recoveries has exceeded the total of active cases.

There are 70 new positive cases, 12 Brazos County residents were dismissed from the hospital and there were five new admissions.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 3 was 75 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 69 percent.

Brazos County has 2,401 total cases, 1,176 active cases, 1,192 recoveries, 33 deaths, and 34 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 3, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 103 new coronavirus cases, four new hospital admissions of Brazos County residents, and 67 recoveries.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 2 was 78 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 51 percent.

In Brazos County, there are 2,331 total cases, 1,168 active cases, 1,132 recoveries, 31 deaths, and 41 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 2, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 101 new coronavirus cases, 11 new hospital admissions of Brazos County residents, and 71 recoveries.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy as of July 1 was 76 percent and total ICU bed occupancy was 67 percent.

In Brazos County, there are 2,228 total cases, 1,132 active cases, 1,065 recoveries, 31 deaths, and 41 Brazos County residents who are hospitalized.

Update, July 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 122 new coronavirus in Brazos County and 145 more recoveries.

The health district also reports nine people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

Brazos County is now at 72% total bed occupancy and 65% total ICU bed occupancy.

In Brazos County, there are 2,127 total cases, 1,102 active cases, 994 recoveries, 31 deaths, and 31 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 30, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The recent deaths were a man and a woman in their 80’s who were both hospitalized.

The health district also reports 62 new cases of coronavirus and 28 more recoveries.

Seven more people were admitted to the hospital and four people were dismissed. Brazos County is now at 64% total bed occupancy and 63% total ICU bed occupancy.

In Brazos County, there are 2,005 total cases, 1,125 active cases, 849 recoveries, 31 deaths, and 37 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 29, 2020:

There are 121 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County and 47 more recoveries.

Three Brazos County residents were discharged from the hospital and eight more were admitted.

In Brazos County, there are 1,943 total cases, 1,093 active cases, 821 recoveries, 29 deaths, and 34 who are hospitalized.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan reported Monday afternoon there are 24 more people who live outside Brazos County who are in B/CS hospitals.

Click below for comments from Dr. Seth Sullivan and Brazos County district court administrative judge Steve Smith, who talked about the importance of reporting for jury duty.

Update, June 28, 2020:

For the fourth consecutive day, there are more than 100 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County.

The health district reports 102 new cases on Sunday brings the total number of active cases for the first time to more than 1,000.

This is also the first day without a new death since last Wednesday.

Four more Brazos County residents were admitted to the hospital and there was one dismissal.

In Brazos County, there are 1,822 total cases, 1,019 active cases, 774 recoveries, 29 deaths, and 29 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 27, 2020:

There are 105 more coronavirus cases in Brazos County and a 29th death.

The health district reports the latest death is a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There were two Brazos County residents admitted to the hospital and five dismissals.

In Brazos County, there are 1,720 total cases, 939 active cases, 752 recoveries, and 26 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 26, 2020:

There are 122 more coronavirus cases in Brazos County and a 28th death.

The health district reports the latest death is a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

There were seven Brazos County residents admitted to the hospital and six were dismissed.

77 of the 122 new cases are from community spread.

72 of the 122 new cases are under the age of 30.

The health district reports the positivity rate for the week ending June 26 is 6.98 percent. That is down from 24.39 percent in the week ending June 19, 9.93 percent in the week ending June 12, and 8.97 percent in the week ending June 5.

In Brazos County, there are 1,615 total cases, 894 active cases, 693 recovered patients, and 29 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 25, 2020:

There are 116 more coronavirus cases in Brazos County and a 27th death.

The health district reports the latest death is a man in his 60’s.

90 of the 116 new cases are from community spread.

59 of the 116 new cases are under the age of 30.

There were two Brazos County residents admitted to the hospital and no one was dismissed.

In Brazos County, there are 1,493 total cases, 782 active cases, 684 recovered patients, 27 deaths, and 28 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 24, 2020:

There are 72 more coronavirus cases in Brazos County…almost all from community spread…and a 26th death…a woman in her 60’s who was hospitalized.

The health district reports 67 of the 72 new cases were community spread.

Four Brazos County residents were dismissed from the hospital and two more were admitted.

In Brazos County, there are 1,377 total cases, 686 active cases, 665 recovered patients, 26 deaths, and 26 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 23, 2020:

There are 45 new cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

The health district reports no new deaths, four Brazos County residents admitted to the hospital and seven were dismissed.

The health district also reports 32 more recovered patients through the following equation:

Recovered equals the total number of cases, minus the number of active cases the last two weeks, minus the number of deaths.

Using the health district’s equation for June 23:

Adding active cases between June 9-June 23 equals 640.

Total cases on June 23 is 1305, subtract 640 active cases and 25 deaths.

That equals 640 recovered cases as of June 23.

Update, June 22, 2020

There are 16 new cases of coronavirus and seven more recoveries in Brazos County.

The health district reports 13 new hospital admissions, nine dismissals, and no new deaths.

In Brazos County, there are 1,260 total cases, 627 active cases, 608 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 31 who are hospitalized.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Click below to hear the June 22, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton.

Update, June 21, 2020

There are 19 new cases of coronavirus and 21 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The health district reports no new hospital admissions, no dismissals, and no new deaths.

In Brazos County, there are 1,244 total cases, 618 active cases, 601 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 27 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 20, 2020

There are 62 new cases of coronavirus and 17 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The health district reports no new hospital admissions, two dismissals, and no new deaths.

In Brazos County, there are 1,225 total cases, 620 active cases, 580 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 27 who are hospitalized.

Update, June 19, 2020

There are 68 more positive cases of coronavirus and 56 more recoveries in Brazos County.

The number of recoveries was updated by the health district.

The health district also reports two people were discharged from the hospital and four more were admitted.

In Brazos County, there are 1,163 total cases, 575 active cases, 563 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 29 patients who are hospitalized.

Update, June 18, 2020

There are 70 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

14 more people have recovered, three people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

In Brazos County, there are 1,095 total cases, 563 active cases, 507 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 27 patients who are hospitalized.

Update, June 17, 2020

Brazos County has surpassed 1,000 total coronavirus cases with 145 new reported cases.

The health district also reports 16 more recoveries, five more hospital admissions, and one dismissal.

In Brazos County, there are 1,025 total cases, 507 active cases, 493 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 27 patients who are hospitalized.

Update, June 16, 2020

For the second day in a row, recoveries outnumber new coronavirus cases in Brazos County. The health district reports 181 recovered patients and 59 new cases.

No one was discharged from the hospital and three more people were admitted.

In Brazos County, there are 880 total cases, 378 active cases, 477 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 23 patients who are hospitalized.

Update, June, 15, 2020

There are 18 new positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County and 23 more recovered patients.

Two people were discharged from the hospital and six more were admitted. No additional deaths were reported.

In Brazos County, there are 821 total cases, 500 active cases, 296 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 20 patients who are hospitalized.

Click below to listen to the June 15, 2020 Brazos County health district update.

Update, June 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 22 new coronavirus cases and no new recoveries.

For the first time, that raises the number of active cases to over 500 and to more than 800 total cases.

In Brazos County, there are 803 total cases, 504 active cases, 273 recovered patients, 25 deaths, and 16 patients who are hospitalized.

Update, June 13, 2020

The 25th Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus. The health district reports it was a man in his 50’s.

There are also 60 new positive cases of coronavirus and no new recoveries. This is the most new cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Six people were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 781 cases, 483 active cases, 273 who have recovered, 16 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 25 deaths.

Update, June 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 11 new positive cases of coronavirus and no new recoveries.

Two people were discharged from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 721 cases, 424 active cases, 273 who have recovered, 20 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 24 deaths.

Update, June 11, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 26 new positive cases of coronavirus and 45 more recoveries.

One person were discharged from the hospital and five more were admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 710 cases, 413 active cases, 273 who have recovered, 17 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 24 deaths.

Update, June 10, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 19 new positive cases of coronavirus.

No new recoveries were reported. Two people were discharged from the hospital and three more were admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 684 cases, 432 active cases, 228 who have recovered, 13 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 24 deaths.

Update, June 9, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The health district reports the recent deaths were a man in his 90’s and a female in her 70’s.

There are also 31 more positive cases of coronavirus and 30 more recoveries. One person was discharged from the hospital and no one was admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 665 cases, 413 active cases, 228 who have recovered, 12 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 24 deaths.

Update, June 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports eight new positive cases of coronavirus and no new deaths or new recoveries.

There are three more hospitalizations and one new dismissal.

Brazos County has a total of 634 cases, 414 active cases, 198 who have recovered, 13 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 22 deaths.

Click below for comments from the June 8, 2020 Brazos County health district update, joined in progress due to technical issues at the health district, from alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton.

Update, June 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 21 new positive cases of coronavirus and no new deaths or new recoveries.

There are four more hospitalizations and no new dismissals.

Brazos County has a total of 626 cases, 406 active cases, 198 who have recovered, 11 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 22 deaths.

Update, June 6, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 40 new positive cases of coronavirus and no new deaths or new recoveries.

One person was discharged from the hospital and there were no new admissions.

Brazos County has a total of 605 cases, 385 active cases, 198 who have recovered, seven who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 22 deaths.

Update, June 5, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 33 new positive cases of coronavirus and no new recoveries, increasing the number of active cases to 345.

Four people were discharged from the hospital and two more were admitted. No new deaths were reported.

Brazos County has a total of 565 cases, 345 active cases, 198 who have recovered, eight who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 22 deaths.

Demographics are changing of who is getting infected.

On May 5, Brazos County had 209 positive cases. The number on June 5 was 565.

Between May 5 and June 5, the percentage of positive cases coming from Brazos County’s Hispanic residents increased from 38 to 49 percent. The percentage among Caucasian residents dropped from 49 to 30 percent. The percentage among African-American residents moved from 11 to 12 percent. And seven percent are currently listed with an unknown race or ethnicity, which the health district says comes from some health care facilities that did not provide that information.

By age, those under the age of 20 make up 18 percent of those who are infected. Compared to a month ago, that’s an increase of almost five percent. Those over the age of 70 make up about 17 percent of the total. That’s a decrease of almost three and a half percent.

Between May 5 and June 5, the number of those who were tested in Brazos County and the number of new cases have both more than doubled. The percentage of positive tests over the last month is almost six and a half percent. That’s an increase of less than one percent.

As mentioned several times by Brazos County’s alternate health authority, more coronavirus testing has resulted in more positive cases.

During the first seven weeks of the pandemic, the health district knew of 3,812 tests generating 209 positive results. In the last four weeks, another 5,032 tests were administered…leading to another 354 positive cases.

There have been at least ten new cases In 14 of the 31 days between May 5 and June 5. The last day that Brazos County had no new cases was May 3.

During the same period, the percentage of positive cases from all clusters has risen to 55 percent. That’s an increase of eight percent. The percentage of infections from traveling has dropped from ten to five percent. And the percentage of infections from community spread has dropped from 44 to 41 percent.

Update, June 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports one more death of a resident infected with coronavirus. The recent death was a man in his 80’s.

There are 15 more positive cases of coronavirus and no new recoveries. Six people were discharged from the hospital and one person was admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 532 cases, 312 active cases, 198 who have recovered, 10 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 22 deaths.

Update, June 3, 2020

Two more Brazos County residents have died from coronavirus. The recent deaths were men, one in his 50’s and the other in his 90’s.

The Brazos County health district also reports 16 new positive cases of coronavirus and 15 more people have recovered. Two people were discharged from the hospital and one more was admitted.

Brazos County has a total of 517 cases, 298 active cases, 198 who have recovered, 15 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 21 deaths.

Update, June 2, 2020

Brazos County has surpassed 500 total cases of coronavirus.

With 14 new cases and no new recoveries, the health district reports 299 active cases. One person was discharged from the hospital, but two more were admitted, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 16.

Brazos County has a total of 501 cases, 299 active cases, 183 who have recovered, 16 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, June 1, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports four new cases of coronavirus, one new hospital admission, one dismissal, and no new recoveries or deaths.

Brazos County has a total of 487 cases, 285 actives, 183 who have recovered, 15 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Click below to hear the podcast of the June 1, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton.

Update, May 31, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports six new cases of coronavirus, three new hospital admissions, and no new recoveries, dismissals, or deaths.

Brazos County has a total of 483 cases, 281 active cases, 183 who have recovered, 15 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 30, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports seven new cases of coronavirus, two more hospital admissions, no dismissals, no new recoveries, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has a total of 477 cases, 275 active cases, 183 who have recovered, 12 who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 29, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven new cases of coronavirus.

One person was discharged from the hospital, but one more was admitted, so the number of hospitalizations remains at ten. There are no additional recoveries or deaths.

Brazos County has 470 total cases, 268 active cases, ten who are currently hospitalized, 183 who have recovered, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 28, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports eight new cases of coronavirus.

Three more people are hospitalized and there are no additional hospital discharges, recoveries or deaths.

Brazos County has 463 total cases, 261 active cases, ten who are currently hospitalized, 183 who have recovered, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 11 new positive cases of coronavirus.

Eight more people have recovered, two more people who are hospitalized, and there are no new deaths.

Brazos County has 455 total cases, 253 active cases, 183 who have recovered, seven who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports three new positive cases of coronavirus.

Four more people have recovered and one more person was hospitalized.

Brazos County has 444 total cases, 250 active cases, 175 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Click below to listen to the May 26, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and College Station mayor Karl Mooney.

Update, May 25, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports three new positive cases of coronavirus.

There are no new recoveries, two people were discharged from the hospital and one person was admitted to the hospital.

Brazos County has 441 total cases, 251 active cases, 171 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 24, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two new positive cases of coronavirus.

There are no new recoveries and one person was admitted to the hospital.

Brazos County has 438 total cases, 248 active cases, 171 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Update, May 23, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 53 new positive cases of coronavirus and the 19th death of a Brazos County resident. The recent death was a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

There are no new recoveries and one person was discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 436 total cases, 246 active cases, 171 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 19 deaths.

Parc at Traditions Statement:

The Brazos County Health District is aware residents and staff at Parc at Traditions senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a devastating situation, and we have been and will continue to be in close collaboration with the facility’s administration to provide education and guidance moving forward. Through this dialogue, we have learned that Parc at Traditions has recently completed testing of all residents and staff and have implemented additional sanitizing and enhanced PPE protocols. Positive results from this facility-wide testing will be included in the health district’s weekend update.

The health district remains in regular contact with Texas Health & Human Services Commission staff to communicate on how to best protect these vulnerable residents from this infection.

Also, more broadly, the Brazos County Health District has been collaborating with administrators and medical directors of local long-term and assisted living care facilities in the area on a weekly basis. We remain committed to work with each facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District strives to be transparent in our response to COVID-19, while at the same time to protect the privacy of those impacted. In this delicate balance, we first and foremost remain committed to serving the greater good and take serious the duty of efficiently implementing public health practices, such as those outlined above.

Update, May 22, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports ten new positive cases of coronavirus, one more patient who has recovered, two people were discharged from the hospital and one more was admitted. There are no new deaths.

Brazos County has 383 total cases, 194 active cases, 171 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

According to the health district’s daily report, as staff and residents of local, long term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19, they expect an increase in positive cases and the number of tests performed over the next several weeks. This is part of a statewide initiative to increase testing capacity among vulnerable populations.

Update, May 21, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 11 new positive cases of coronavirus, five more patients who have recovered, one person was discharged from the hospital and one more was admitted. There are no new deaths.

Brazos County has 373 total cases, 185 active cases, 170 who have recovered, six who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 20, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 21 new positive cases of coronavirus, 18 more patients who have recovered, one additional hospitalization, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 362 total cases, 179 active cases, 165 who have recovered, six who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports eight new positive cases of coronavirus, no new recoveries, one additional hospitalization, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 341 total cases, 176 active cases, 147 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports eight new positive cases of coronavirus, three new recoveries, one additional hospitalization, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 333 total cases, 168 active cases, 147 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Click below to hear the May 18, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers included alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County commissioner Irma Cauley, Brazos County NAACP education committee chairwoman Wanda Watson, pastor Pastor Perry Harris of the Brazos Valley Fresh Start Ministries, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton.

Update, May 17, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven new positive cases of coronavirus, no new recoveries, one person was discharged from the hospital, no new hospital admissions, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 325 total cases, 163 active cases, 144 who have recovered, three who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 16, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports six new positive cases of coronavirus, no new recoveries, one person was discharged from the hospital and one was admitted. No new deaths were reported.

Brazos County has 318 total cases, 156 active cases, 144 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 15, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven new positive cases of coronavirus, one more person has recovered, no new hospitalizations or dismissals, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 312 total cases, 150 active cases, 144 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports four new positive cases of coronavirus, 21 patients who have recovered, one person who has been discharged from the hospital, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 305 total cases, 144 active cases, 143 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 13, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, no new deaths, and no new recoveries.

Brazos County has 301 total cases, 161 active cases, 122 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 12, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports nine new positive cases of coronavirus, no new deaths, two new recoveries, and one more person admitted to the hospital.

Brazos County has 287 total cases, 147 active cases, 122 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 11, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven new positive cases of coronavirus, no new deaths, no new recoveries, and one person discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 278 total cases, 140 active cases, 120 who have recovered, four who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Click below to hear comments from the May 11, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers includes alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Bryan based lawyer Daniel Hernandez, and representatives of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.

Update, May 10, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports six new positive cases of coronavirus, no new deaths, no new recoveries, and no new dismissals from the hospital.

Brazos County has 271 total cases, 133 active cases, 120 who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 9, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports nine new positive cases of coronavirus, no new recoveries, and one more person who has been discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 265 total cases, 127 active cases, 120 patients who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 8, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 13 new positive cases of coronavirus and the 18th death of a Brazos County resident. The recent death was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized.

One more person has recovered and one person was discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 256 total cases, 118 active cases, 120 patients who have recovered, six who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 18 deaths.

Update, May 7, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports 11 more positive cases of coronavirus, one more person who has recovered, one more person who is hospitalized, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 243 total cases, 107 active cases, 119 patients who have recovered, six who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 17 deaths.

Update, May 6, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 13 more positive cases of coronavirus, three more people who have recovered, one more person who is hospitalized, and no new deaths.

Brazos County has 232 total cases, 97 active cases, 118 patients who have recovered, five who are currently hospitalized, and a total of 17 deaths.

Update, May 5, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports ten more positive cases of coronavirus and the 17th death of a Brazos County resident. The death was a woman in her 90’s who was hospitalized outside Brazos County.

The total number of recoveries remains at 115. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has changed the definition of recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever free for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

No one was discharged from the hospital and one more person was hospitalized.

Brazos County has a 219 total cases, 87 active cases, 17 deaths, and four people who are currently hospitalized.

Update, May 4, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports one new case of coronavirus. There are no additional recoveries or deaths. And one person was discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 209 total cases, 115 total recoveries, 78 active cases, 16 deaths, and three people who are currently hospitalized.

Click below to listen to the May 4, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton.

Update, May 3, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports no new cases of coronavirus. There are also no additional recoveries or deaths. And no one was discharged from the hospital.

Brazos County has 208 total cases, 115 total recoveries, 77 active cases, 16 deaths, and four people who are currently hospitalized.

Update, May 2, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 24 more people have RECOVERED from coronavirus, along with six more positive cases, and no new deaths.

Two were dismissed from the hospital, leaving four hospitalized.

The number of deaths holds at 16. The last death was reported April 18.

During the past week, the total number of positive cases in Brazos County went from 181 to 208.

During the past week, the total number of patients who have recovered went from 77 to 115.

During the past week, the number of active cases went from 88 to 77.

During the past week, there were seven hospital dismissals.

Update, May 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports five more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 202.

One more person has recovered and two people were discharged from the hospital.

The number of active cases increased to 95, five people are hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at 16.

Update, April 30, 2020

There are four more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

Two more people have recovered and one person was discharged from the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 16 for the 12th straight day.

The health district reports 197 total cases, 91 actives cases, 90 people who have recovered and seven hospitalizations.

Click below to listen to the Brazos County health district update. Speakers during the April 30, 2020 update are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and the following representatives of the B/CS “Operation Restart” task force…Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, task force chairman Kenny Lawson, and College Station councilwoman Linda Harvell.

Update, April 29, 2020

There are five more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County, bringing the total number of cases to 193.

Two more people have recovered and one more person has been hospitalized.

The number of deaths remains at 16 for the 11th straight day.

The health district reports 89 actives cases, 88 recovered patients and eight hospitalizations.

Update, April 28, 2020

There are six more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County, bringing the total number of cases to 188.

Two more people have recovered and seven people remain hospitalized.

The health district reports 86 actives cases and 86 recovered people.

This is the 10th straight day the number of deaths remains at 16.

Update, April 27, 2020

Seven more people have recovered in Brazos County and there are no new positive cases of coronavirus.

It has been nine days since the health district reported a new death.

Seven people are hospitalized.

The total number of positive cases is 182, the total number of active cases is 82, the total number of recovered cases is 84, and there have been 16 Brazos County residents who have died from coronavirus.

Click HERE to read and download more information from the Brazos County health district.

Click below to hear the April 27, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Texas A&M associate vice president Chad Wootton, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Update, April 26, 2020:

Eight days have passed since the Brazos County health district reported no new deaths from coronavirus.

One new positive case was reported, and the number of those who have recovered remains the same.

The health district also reduced the number of patients who are hospitalized to six. According to the health district, “On April 25, seven hospitalizations were reported. This number should have been six. One of the hospitalizations reported was not a Brazos County resident. Two patients were discharged as reported.”

The total number of positive cases is 182, the total number of active cases is 89, the total number of recovered cases is 77, and there have been 16 Brazos County residents who have died from coronavirus.

Update, April 25, 2020:

It’s been seven consecutive days that the Brazos County health district has reported no new deaths from coronavirus.

And it’s fourth time this week no new cases have been reported.

Two patients were discharged from the hospital. The number who are currently hospitalized is seven.

The number of patients who have recovered remains at 77 and the number of active cases remains at 88.

Update, April 24, 2020

There are four more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County, bringing the total number of cases to 181.

The health district reports 12 more people have recovered and there are 88 actives cases.

The number of hospitalizations remains at eight and the number of deaths remains at 16.

Update, April 23, 2020

There are no new positive cases of coronavirus and five more people have recovered in Brazos County.

Three people were discharged from the hospital leaving eight people hospitalized.

The health district reports 96 active cases.

The total number of cases in Brazos County remains at 177 and the number of deaths remains at 16.

Click below for comments at the April 23, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Baylor Scott & White College Station region chief medical officer Dr. William Rayburn, and CHI St. Joseph Health chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi.

Update, April 22, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports four more positive cases, bringing the total number of cases to 177.

Three more people have recovered, bringing the total to 60.

There are 101 active cases and 11 hospitalizations.

The total number of deaths remains at 16.

Update, April 21, 2020

There are three more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County bringing the total number to 173.

The number of active cases increased from 97 to 100.

The health district reports no new deaths and no additional people have recovered. The death total remains at 16 and the total number of recovered patients remains at 57.

One person was discharged from the hospital but one was admitted, keeping the number of hospitalizations at 11.

Update, April 20, 2020

There are no new deaths or positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

The total number of cases remains at 170, the total number of deaths remains at 16 and 11 people remain hospitalized.

Seven more people have recovered, bringing that number to 57.

The number of active cases decreased from 104 to 97.

Click below to listen to the April 20, 2020 update from the 2020 Brazos County health district. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Update, April 19, 2020:

For the first time in four days, the Brazos County health district does not report a death from coronavirus.

And Sunday’s update reported only one new positive case.

Three more patients have been hospitalized.

The number of Brazos County patients who have recovered remains at 50.

The number of active cases is 104, the number who are hospitalized is 11, the number of total positive cases is 170, and the number of deaths remains at 16.

Update, April 18, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports a 16th death from coronavirus, a man in his 70’s.

The health district reported five new positive cases on Saturday.

There are 103 active cases and 169 total cases.

The number of patients who have recovered remains at 50.

The number of hospitalized patients went from nine to eight.

Update, April 17, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports a 15th death and six more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 164.

The latest death was a man in his 80’s.

Nine people remain hospitalized and there are 99 active cases.

Nine more people recovered, bringing that total to 50.

Update, April 16, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports a 14th death and seven more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 158.

The latest death was a woman in her 80’s who was on hospice care.

No one was discharged from the hospital, and that number increased from eight to nine.

Three more people recovered, bringing that total to 41.

Click below to hear the Brazos County health district update on April 16, 2020. Speakers are alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, the chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health Dr. Kia Parsi, and the president of the College Station region of Baylor Scott & White Health, Jason Jennings.

Update, April 15, 2020

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported to the Brazos County health district bringing the total to 151.

The number of deaths remains at 13.

Five more people have recovered, bringing that total to 38.

Two people were discharged from the hospital, and eight people are hospitalized.

Update, April 14, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports a 13th death and six more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 149.

The latest death was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized.

No one was discharged from the hospital and eight people are currently hospitalized.

The number of patients recovered increased from 29 to 33.

Update, April 13, 2020

A 12th Brazos County resident has died of coronavirus.

The health district reported Monday the latest death is a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized and on hospice care.

Three more positive cases brings the number of Brazos County cases to 143.

The total number of patients who have recovered increased from 27 to 29.

The number of people hospitalized decreased from ten to nine and three people were discharged from the hospital.

Click below for comments from the April 13, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers were alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Update, April 12, 2020

An 11th Brazos County resident has died of coronavirus.

The health district reported Sunday the latest death is a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

Six more positive cases brings the number of Brazos County patients to 140.

The total number of patients who have recovered remains at 27.

The number who remain hospitalized remains at 10.

Update, April 11, 2020

A tenth Brazos County resident has died of coronavirus.

The health district reported Saturday the latest death is a woman in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

18 more positive cases brings the number of Brazos County patients to 134.

The total number of patients who have recovered remains at 27.

One person was discharged from the hospital, bringing the number of current hospitalizations to 10.

Update, April 10, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 116.

The death total remains at 9.

No one was discharged from the hospital in the last day. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.

The number of recovered people increased from 26 to 27.

Update, April 9, 2020

A ninth Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus.

And the health district reports six more positive cases. That brings the total number of positive cases to 114.

The ninth death is a woman in her 80’s who was on hospice care.

One more patient has been released from the hospital.

The number who are currently hospitalized has increased from nine to ten.

The total number of patients who have recovered has increased from 22 to 26.

Click below to listen to the April 9, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers include Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Baylor Scott & White College Station region chief medical officer Dr. William Rayburn, and CHI St. Joseph chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi.

Update, April 8, 2020:

An eighth Brazos County resident has died from coronavirus.

And the health district reports 11 more positive cases. That brings the total number of positive cases to 108.

The eighth death is a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

Three more patients have been released from the hospital.

The number who are currently hospitalized has dropped from 13 to nine.

The total number of patients who have recovered has increased from 14 to 22.

Update, April 7, 2020

As of midday Tuesday, three more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported to the Brazos County health district, bringing the total to 97.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital, bringing the number of people hospitalized from 14 to 13.

The number of people recovered has increased from 12 to 14.

The death total remains at seven.

Update, April 6, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the seventh death from coronavirus, but no new positive cases.

The total number of positive cases in Brazos County remains at 94.

The seventh death is a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The number of hospitalizations has increased from 11 to 14. No one has been released from the hospital in the last seven days.

Two more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of Brazos County patients who have recovered to 12.

The health district provided an update Monday afternoon:

Speakers included alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and Texas A&M Assistant vice president of safety and security Chris Meyer.

Dr. Sullivan said a majority of positive cases have come from clusters of patients.

Dr. Sullivan also announced a spiritual hotline staffed by local volunteers who speak English and Spanish. This service is available weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 979-361-5790.

Following the health district update, Texas A&M informed WTAW News of the following steps regarding counting students for the 2020 census, courtesy of Associate Vice President External Affairs Chad Wootton:

Over these last 16 months or so, we have had folks participate with cities and Census Bureau on working on compete count efforts, both here in Brazos Valley, but also every where Texas A&M has a presence . We are working with both cities, cog and regional census personnel.

Our “group quarters” (dorms, Greek life, etc) report has been assembled and will be reported by May 2nd deadline.

This weekend communication went to all students, at all TAMU locations around Texas. Providing details on how to reply based on their normal “household” situation, under normal operations…not just during COVID. We have webpage and additional reminders to students over the next three weeks.

Update, April 5, 2020:

The Brazos County health district reports 19 more positive cases and a sixth death from coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is now 94.

The sixth death is a man in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

The number of hospitalizations has increased from eight to 11. No one has been released from the hospital in the last six days.

The number of Brazos County patients who have recovered remains at ten.

Update, April 4, 2020:

For the first time in six days, the Brazos County health district reports no new deaths from coronavirus.

During the 24 hour period ending midday Saturday, three positive cases were reported. That brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 75.

The number of patients who have recovered remains at ten. Recovered is defined by the health district “as someone who has been fever free for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.”

Eight Brazos County patients remain hospitalized. The total number of Brazos County deaths remains at five.

As of midday Saturday, the health district reports a total of 1,468 tests for COVID-19.

Update, April 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the fifth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, four more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 72 as of midday Friday.

Eight people are hospitalized, and no one has been discharged from the hospital in the 72 hour period ending Friday morning.

The health district reports 10 people have recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever free for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Update, April 2, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the fourth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, five more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 68 as of midday Thursday.

Seven people are hospitalized, and no one has been discharged from the hospital in the 48 hour period ending Thursday morning.

The health district reports a total of 1,222 tests have been performed, and three people have recovered since testing positive.

Click HERE for more information from the health district.

Click below for comments from the April 2, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers included alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, CHI St. Joseph Health president Theron Park and chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi, Baylor Scott & White College Station region president Jason Jennings and chief medical officer Dr. William Rayburn, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Update, April 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the third death of a Brazos County resident who was tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, 10 more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 63 as of midday Wednesday.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized.

After WTAW News asked the health district how many cases/deaths are from The Waterford, the health district issued the following statement:

Although your interest during this extraordinary time is understandable, the Brazos County Health District (BCHD) can not release any other information about positive COVID-19 cases or deaths that is not already included in our daily updates or press releases.

BCHD is subject to federal privacy and HIPAA laws and accordingly will not release any protected health information about any positive client.

Under HIPAA, the Privacy Rule protects individually identifiable health information from unauthorized or impermissible uses and disclosures.

Therefore, we cannot give out names, specific locations, or any other information that would or could directly identify a person.

We remain committed to timely and transparent communication with our media partners yet absolutely steadfast in protecting the privacy of those impacted by COVID-19.

BCHD is unwavering in its dedication to protect the health of our community and will always act expeditiously to implement public health interventions.

We are grateful to our media partners who continue to assist us in disseminating information that helps keep our public safe and also protects the private information of those impacted by COVID19.

Update, March 31, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven additional coronavirus cases.

As of midday Tuesday, the total number of Brazos County cases is 53.

For the first time, the health district has reported the total number of COVID-19 tests performed, which is 618.

Six patients are currently hospitalized.

More than half of the cases are community spread.

Update, March 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital.

As of midday Monday, the total number of Brazos County cases is 46.

Five patients are currently hospitalized.

And there have been two deaths.

Click below for comments from the March 20, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Comments are Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, CHI St. Joseph chief medical director Dr. Kia Parsi and emergency department medical director Dr. Paul Goen, Baylor Scott & White College Station region president Jason Jennings and emergency medicine medical director Dr. Matthew Curnutte, and Caprock hospital chief medical officer Dr. Lon Young.

Update, March 29, 2020

From the Brazos County health district:

As of 3.29.20, there have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 44.

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the second death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized.

Update, March 28, 2020

Brazos County has its first death from coronavirus.

Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan announced Saturday afternoon the death of a College Station man in his 80’s who had been in hospice care.

Dr. Sullivan says an investigation is underway into the circumstances of how the man contracted the virus.

Dr. Sullivan added there are 40 positive cases in Brazos County as of Saturday afternoon. That’s an increase of nine from the Friday update.

Six of the patients are hospitalized.

Click below for comments from Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Update, March 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district has added three positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 31.

The health district also reports no deaths and four hospitalizations.

The dashboard is on the Brazos County Health District’s website (www.brazoshealth.org): Quick Links, Latest Local COVID-19 Numbers.

Update, March 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district has added seven positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 28.

The health district also reports no deaths and three hospitalizations.

Update, March 25, 2020:

The Brazos County health district has added five positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 21.

The health district has stopped separating how many cases are from community spread versus travelling.

The health district also reports no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Update, March 24, 2020:

There have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District, bringing the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 16.

Twelve of the 16 cases are travel related. Four cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread.

Of the positive Brazos County cases, 15 cases are at home doing self-care. One of the new positive cases has been hospitalized.

Dr. Seth Sullivan reported on Monday that one patient had been hospitalized, but the patient referenced is not one of the Brazos County cases.

Update, March 23, 2020:

The Brazos County health district received no new coronavirus cases between midday Sunday through midday Monday.

The health district expects the number, now at 12, to increase.

All 12 patients are at home doing self-care.

Ten of the twelve cases are travel related. Two cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread.

Update, March 22 2020:

The Brazos County health district announced Sunday two more positive cases for coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases in Brazos County to 12.

All 12 patients are at home doing self-care.

According to the health district, ten of the twelve cases are travel related.

Two cases have no travel history and is believed to be community spread.

Update, March 21 2020:

The Brazos County health district announced Saturday four more positive cases for coronavirus.

That brings the total number in Brazos County to ten.

The health district reports all ten patients are at home doing self-care.

On Friday, Texas A&M announced a second student who lives off-campus tested positive. According to a university statement, the student “followed appropriate protocols in seeking treatment at the on-campus Student Health Services”, and the “individual was tested at SHS and directed to self-isolate at his off-campus residence.”

Friday’s A&M statement also announced two other positive cases not involving students. One is an “individual who works in a small area of the veterinary school and one individual at the Round Rock campus of the Texas A&M Health Science Center.” In both cases, A&M reports “Health authorities have been notified and contact tracing begun.”

UPDATE March 21, 2020 from the Brazos County Health District:

As of 3.21.20, there have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 10.

Nine of the 10 cases are travel related. One case has no travel history and is believed to be community spread.

All cases are at home doing self-care.

UPDATE as of March 20, 2020:

Brazos County has its first community transmitted case of coronavirus.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says this is a man in his 30’s who does not have a travel history.

Dr. Sullivan also announced a man in his 20’s with a travel history to New Mexico tested positive.

This brings the number of positive cases in Brazos County to six.

When Dr. Sullivan was asked if any of the six patients are currently in a medical facility, he said all six “are well” and he is impressed with their obedience in their recoveries.

Dr. Sullivan said they were reaching out to the primary people of the two latest patients to determine if either had “significant contact” with the public.

Hear comments from Dr. Seth Sullivan during WTAW newscasts on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

UPDATE as of March 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Thursday morning there has been one additional positive case of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total count of positive cases to 4 in Brazos County.

Below is information on the 4 cases:

1. Female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain

2. Male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado

3. Female in her 20’s who traveled to New York

4. Female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado

All four cases are believed to be travel related and are at home.

Texas A&M University can confirm that one of these cases, a female in her 20s who recently traveled to New York, is a Texas A&M student. She does not live on campus and has not visited campus since returning from her travels.

Update on March 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Wednesday morning there are two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to three.

The health district says details will be made available on the current cases as soon as they get them.

The health district says some of the cases were completed at private labs.

Original story, March 17 2020:

The first person in Brazos County to receive a positive test for coronavirus recently returned from a trip to Spain.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says the patient is a woman in her 20’s who is not affiliated with Texas A&M or Blinn.

The woman, who recently returned from a trip to Spain, was tested on Saturday, and those results were delivered Tuesday morning around one a.m.

Sullivan thanked the woman for her calm and common sense approach, and for doing the right things after she returned from a trip to Spain.

Sullivan says the woman, who had mild symptoms, is at home. The doctor says two or three people who were in contact with the woman after she returned home are in isolation.

Dr. Sullivan says they are planning for an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the CDC, Dr. Sullivan says patients should remain in isolation until at least seven days have passed since the illness began, your fever is gone without medicine for 72 hours, and other symptoms are gone.

Click below to hear the news conference with Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan.

News release from Brazos County Health District:

Dr. Sullivan will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the Brazos County Health District.

Date: March 17, 2020

NEWS RELEASE: Positive Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Next Steps:

The BCHD is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations. At this time, close contacts will be contacted by health officials directly.

The immediate health risk to the general public remains low.

The public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Get a flu shot (the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is still flu season).

Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

What to do if you experience symptoms, such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath:

People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19.

If you are a high-risk individual and you develop fever or symptoms, call your doctor.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow your doctor’s instructions and refer to CDC recommendations for how to take care of yourself at home.

General Population:

If you are in generally good health and have mild symptoms, stay home and take care of yourself like you would for a cold or the flu.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor.

If you need help finding a doctor, accessing medical care, or have general questions about COVID-19, call 2‑1‑1 for assistance.

To date, Texas has had 57 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. DSHS is posting the latest information, guidance for the public, health care providers and others, and updating case counts daily at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

For more information visit the following websites:

Brazos County Health District:

www.brazoshealth.org

Texas Department of State Health Services

www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus