Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements In Two Criminal Cases

A plea agreement reached recently in a Brazos County district court criminal case includes an Austin man being ordered to pay more than $11,000 dollars restitution for repairing the Bryan home of his grandparents. That’s after 34 year old James Moehlman admitted to driving his vehicle into the home in February 2019. Moehlman was sentenced to ten years in prison for burglary of a habitation and assaulting his grandfather…who did not require medical attention. The plea agreement gives Moehlman the chance to be released in six months and be placed on probation for ten years. Probation conditions in addition to paying the restitution includes no contact with family members that includes the grandfather and performing 200 hours of community service.

In March of 2019, a Bryan man was shot in the chest while sitting inside his car. This week in Brazos County district court, the district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement with the man who admitted to murder. 31 year old Cameron Krumrey of Bryan was sentenced to 50 years for the shooting that a witness said followed Krumrey taking his wallet at gunpoint. Krumrey has been in jail since five days after the shooting. He was arrested after Bryan police used surveillance video from the murder scene to identify his car, which officers to his home, where they found his clothing and the gun that were used in the shooting.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office about the Cameron Krumrey case:

Cameron Krumrey, 30, of Bryan was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to Murder on September 22, 2021 before Judge John Brick in the 272nd District Court.

On March 30, 2019, the approached and then confronted the victim in his vehicle in Bryan armed with a handgun. The defendant then shot the victim in the heart as he sat in his car.

A nearby witness gave a description to police of the defendant, who was wearing a mask at the time. The police then were able to locate surveillance camera footage that showed the murder on video.

The Bryan PD detectives eventually uncovered other video which lead to the identification of a possible vehicle. The vehicle had appeared to be surveilling the area shortly before the murder.

Through tireless police work and the combing through hours of video and Department of Motor Vehicle records the detectives finally developed Cameron Krumrey as a suspect.

Days later a search warrant was issued and executed on a house associated with the Defendant. At that search police recovered a firearm and clothing matching those worn by the murderer during the shooting.

Forensic analysis of the firearm proved that the shell casing found at the scene and the bullet recovered during the autopsy were fired from the recovered gun.

DNA testing also linked the Defendant to evidence recovered at the scene.