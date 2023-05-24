Brazos County Commissioners Will Begin FY 2024 Budget Discussions With A 4.5% Cost Of Living Pay Increase

When Brazos County commissioners start meeting with elected officials and department heads on next year’s budget in two weeks, expectations include a cost of living (COLA) pay raise of 4.5 percent.

That decision was made during Tuesday’s meeting on a three to two vote.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who made the motion, calculated the cost could be covered with the revenue generated by the projected new property tax valuation.

Aldrich and Chuck Konderla, who seconded the motion, added that they have yet to hear if there will be an increase in health insurance premiums.

Commissioner Nancy Berry, who proposed a six percent COLA increase, voted no.

Joining Aldrich and Konderla was county judge Duane Peters.

Joining Berry in voting no was Wanda Watson.

Click HERE to read and download the projected cost of Brazos County COLA in the 2024 fiscal year, ranging from one to seven percent.

Click below to hear comments from the May 23, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.