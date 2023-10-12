Brazos County Commissioners Get Compliance Reports On Economic Development Agreements

The first two October regular meetings of the Brazos County commissioners court included compliance reports on economic development agreements.

The October 3rd meeting was a report from a consultant with the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) which monitors agreements with six corporations. This was the same report that was received in July by the College Station and Bryan city councils. Consultant Maher Maso also provided an observation about the operations of the BVEDC.

The commission’s October 10th meeting included two compliance reports of two agreements that the county monitors. Brazos County auditor Katie Conner says both recipients are meeting requirements to receive a rebate of county property taxes. Conner reported returning $570,000 dollars to the developer of the Oakmont subdivision in east Bryan for exceeding requirements for adding taxable value in 2020 and 2021. And the county returned to the owner of the former College Station Academy store and surrounding property, more than $177,000 dollars over the last six years. That is in return for adding at least $.15 million dollars of tangible personal property and to pursue new commercial and industrial tenants.

