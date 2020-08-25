Blinn College Trustees Name Construction Manager And Approve Financing For Second RELLIS Academic Building

Blinn College trustees have taken two more steps towards the construction of a second academic building on the RELLIS campus.

The board during its August meeting unanimously approved project director Mark Feldhake’s recommendation for the manager of the more than $32 million dollar building.

Feldhake says the firm recently worked with Blinn and the A&M system on the shared agriculture and workforce building that is also located at RELLIS.

Blinn trustees also approved a new bond issue where $18 million dollars will go towards the RELLIS building. Another $14 million in cash reserves will go towards the project.

The remainder of the new bond issue will pay for bonds that were issued in 2010.

Click HERE to read and download background information about selecting the construction manager of Blinn College’s second RELLIS campus academic building.

Click HERE to read and download background information about Blinn College’s 2020 and 2010 bond issues.

Click below for comments from Mark Feldhake during the August 18, 2020 Blinn College trustees meeting: