Blinn College Trustees Award Contract To Build A New Bryan Campus Administration Building

More than two years in development, Blinn College could break ground on a new administration building on the Bryan campus in August.

That is after Blinn trustees at their June 20th meeting approve a guaranteed maximum construction price for the two story structure at Villa Maria and Nash.

Project director Mark Feldhake says the new facility, which is scheduled to open in February of 2025, consolidates student services functions at the Tejas Center with what is currently on the Bryan campus.

The new facility will include a student lobby; enrollment services; prospective student relations; offices for academic advising, administration, business services, dual credit, financial aid, human resources, police, and the registrar; and meeting rooms.

The project also includes extending Nash Street into the present Bryan campus and adding intramural fields.

Trustees were told the price of construction and equipping the building is within the $31 million dollar budget, which is being paid with cash.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 20, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Click below to hear Mark Feldhake’s presentation at the June 20, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.