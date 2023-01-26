B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference Includes Texas A&M Update

A record number of attendees at the chamber of commerce economic outlook conference received an update on new projects and programs that are taking place at Texas A&M.

Senior vice president and chief external affairs officer Susan Ballabina said a decision has not been made where to locate a future performing arts center.

Dr. Ballabina also said west campus is being transformed into what she described as a “cultural corridor” for destination tourism. That includes a new museum by the Bush Library and Museum that “tells the story of impact of Texas A&M”, phase two of the Leach teaching gardens, and the upcoming Aplin Center…a $50 million dollar project funded by the founder of the Buc-ee’s store chain that Ballabina says will be open to the public.

Ballabina said she and vice president for student affairs Joe Ramirez recently met with city of College Station representatives on “how we maximize the opportunities” and “minimize the challenges” of nearly 68,000 students in regards to off campus housing.

As for enrollment growth, Ballabina said A&M is “consistently we’re seeing a little uptick of growth, about 1.5 percent each year. But that’s because more and more students are saying yes, and we’re happy about that. So again, we want to embrace that and look for ways that that benefits the Brazos Valley”.

And Ballabina has opened an office that helps those who want to host a function on the A&M campus.

