Aggies Close Home Slate with Sweep of Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team closed its home slate with a sweep of Ole Miss Wednesday evening in Reed Arena, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-21).

Ole Miss (11-18, 5-13 SEC) opened the match as the aggressor with an 8-4 run; however, it was instantly countered by an 11-1 streak from the Aggies (16-11, 8-9 SEC), as they led at the media timeout, 15-9. A&M didn’t take its foot off the gas behind Lexi Guinn’s five first set kills, as it closed out the first frame, 25-15.

The squads traded points back-and-forth at the beginning of the second set, as they were knotted at 11. The score remained close late in the frame, with the Maroon & White holding a one-point advantage (19-18). The Aggies found some separation and were able to maintain it, doubling their lead, 25-22.

Responding in the third were the Rebels, as they crafted a four-point advantage (10-6). A&M answered Ole Miss’ strong start with a 12-6 run of its own to lead, 18-16. The Maroon & White held their two-point gap, forcing the Rebels to call their final timeout (22-20). With the match on the line, the Aggies turned to Logan Lednicky as she recorded back-to-back kills to win the set (25-21) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White conclude their regular season on the road as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide with first serve set for 12 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match …

“I thought we let our play flow today and didn’t force anything. We were down at some points but never panicked. It’s important to stay focused throughout the entire match, and I thought we did a really great job of that today.”

Morrison on the importance of building momentum …

“It’s immensely important and that’s what I told the team after the match. I said that we just need to play how we did tonight, nothing more, nothing less and then execute our game plan like we did in today’s match.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth on her final home match …

“The 12th Man is unreal. Last year I thought it was incredible, but this year the fans knocked it out of the park. Watching everyone sing the war hymn for the final time was amazing. To see this kind of support all season long meant the world to us.”

Senior libero Lauren Hogan on the importance of today’s win …

“We went into today knowing we need to win these next two games, but we made sure to go out there and play free. We know the pressure was on us and it will be again on Saturday. We just need to keep having fun as that’s when we play our best volleyball.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Logan Lednicky – 10 kills – 2 blocks

Caroline Meuth – 10 kills – 5 digs

Lexi Guinn – 8 kills – 4 digs

Lauren Hogan – 13 digs

Morgan Perkins – 5 kills – .400 hitting percentage – 3 blocks

Nisa Buzlutepe – 26 assists