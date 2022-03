Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

The sophomore played in 10 games for the Aggies in 2021, hauling in 15 catches for 231 yards and 1 touchdown.

A highly touted recruit out of Tomball, TX, Demas’ career has been mired by off-the-field issues, including an arrest on a domestic assault charge earlier this month.