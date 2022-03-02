Texas A&M Wide Receiver Demas Arrested for Assault

Aggie Wide receiver Demond Demas has been arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence following an incident with his girlfriend.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report the story.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s office, Demas and the woman got into a physical altercation Saturday morning, with Demas allegedly pushing her head into a wall and her responding by biting him on the shoulder.

The statement then says Demas threw his girlfriend off a bed and onto the floor, causing her top teeth to go through her bottom lip.

A spokesman for Texas A&M Athletics says Demas has been suspended by the University and is currently not with the football program.

The redshirt freshman from Tomball played in 10 games for the Aggies last year, hauling in 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.