Additional Steps To Fight Coronavirus At The Brazos County Jail

The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase at the Brazos County jail.

More preventative measures are also taking place.

During Tuesday’s county commission meeting, approval was given to sheriff Chris Kirk’s request to spend almost $50,000 dollars to attach ultraviolet light fixtures to the jail’s heating and air conditioning system.

That’s in addition to four portable air scrubbers that use ultraviolet light and a HEPA filter to improve air quality.

The sheriff reported 24 inmates out of 577 are in isolation after testing positive. Another ten inmates are in quarantine awaiting test results.

Eight employees have tested positive and nine more are in quarantine.

Kirk says other steps are being considered to reduce the inmate population. As of Tuesday, two jail dormitory areas were in lockdown.

The sheriff has also brought in an epidemiologist and he is staying in contact with the health district and other law enforcement agencies.

Click below for comments from Chris Kirk, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

