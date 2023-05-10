A Nearly Half Million Dollar Sign Is Coming To Bryan’s Midtown Park

The Bryan city council unanimously awards a contract for a nearly $500,000 dollar lighted digital sign at Midtown Park.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker describes the outdoor sign at Villa Maria and South College as a larger version of the signage inside Legends Events Center.

The sign is more than $260,000 dollars under the engineer’s estimate. Because funding comes from bonds financing Midtown Park, mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the savings will be spent on another part of that park.

Walker also said the sign would help hide infrastructure that is in the area.

Weather permitting, the new sign is expected to be operational this September.

Click HERE to read and download Bryan city staff information from the May 2, 2023 city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the May 2, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.