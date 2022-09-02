A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners

The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.

Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy chief of corrections Kevin Stuart tells WTAW News that mail that is not privileged is scanned and read by inmates electronically. Stuart says that is a security measure because fentanyl and other contraband can be placed on letter writing paper and envelopes.

Dixie Bollin says her son Larry has not been able to place a call from jail. Stuart tells WTAW News that “Larry Bollin does not use the jail’s phone system, even though it is available to him 12 hours a day and seven days a week.”

Dixie Bollin also said video visits have been cut off when discussing legal matters. Stuart told WTAW News that “Larry Bollin has completed approximately 125 video visits this year and has made several attempts to send electronic messages. Stuart said Larry Bollin has not received any messages.

In response to an allegation Dixie Bollin made to county commissioners that a shot that made her son’s arm sore may have contained a chip, Stuart told WTAW News “We don’t inject chips into inmates. Texas Jail Standards requires us to test inmates for tuberculosis. That is the only mandatory injection someone would receive.”

Dixie Bollin also accused jail staff of playing “mental games” with inmates. Stuart told WTAW News “We do not participate in any mind control experiments. Our mission is to keep inmates safe while they are in our custody.”

Dixie Bollin also said money in Larry Bollin’s commissary account disappeared then reappeared after she and her husband visited with their son. Stuart told WTAW News that “There is nothing unusual about Mr. Bollin’s commissary account. The money he came in with and any deposits have remained on his account unless he spends it on commissary items. Which he frequently does. The inmate trust account and commissary account are audited by the County Auditor’s Office annually.”

Stuart also told WTAW News they “want to maintain basically their (the inmates) support system on the outside. It’s very important to keeping those inmates safe, the more contact they (the inmates) have. We actually do everything we can to make it easier to communicate with folks on the outside, (and) not to put limits on that.”

Dixie Bollin also told commissioners that her husband is providing legal counsel for her son after three lawyers were fired because she said “they were all corrupt.”

Larry Bollin remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $5.2 million dollars on multiple charges from Brazos and Grimes counties.