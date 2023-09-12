93rd Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade Is Cancelled

There will not be a 93rd Bryan/College Station Christmas parade.

Spokeswoman Penny Zent says there is not a replacement route since the center median was built on Texas Avenue.

Zent said the route had five requirements…streets in both cities had to be wide enough, there had to be a place to set up, a place to disband, a place where spectators could park and watch, and the ability for first responders to get to emergencies.

Click below to hear Penny Zent’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

