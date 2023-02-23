There is a waiting list of 484 College Station ISD elementary students to get into the district’s Kids Klub after school program.

CSISD school board members were told during their February meeting by community education director Chad Gardner that Kids Klub needs to fill 40 vacant positions that can work a full shift between 2:45 until 6:15.

Gardner says staffing has capped enrollment at 758. With full staffing, Kids Klub has room for more than 1,800 students throughout CSISD’s 13 elementary campuses.

Gardner listed 14 ways he has attempted to recruit new employees.

Between the January and February CSISD board meetings, Gardner said he hired seven people and lost five.

Gardner also said they are among the victims of the so-called “gig” economy…where their college-aged employees move to higher paying jobs.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 21, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Chad Gardner during the February 21, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.

Listen to “40 staff vacancies keeps College Station ISD's after school program from full capacity” on Spreaker.