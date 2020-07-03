Construction Contract Awarded For Brazos County Extension’s New Offices

Construction is expected to start in the next month on the new home of the Brazos County extension office.

That’s after county commissioners awarded a $2 million dollar contract. That’s $500,000 thousand dollars under the original project budget.

The location of the new extension office moves from the west to the east side of Bryan, next to the county’s tax office on property owned by the county.

A extension office consultant told commissioners in February 2019 that the east Bryan location was less expensive compared to a new building at the present location on Highway 21 in west Bryan.

The current building, which is 3,500 square feet, will be replaced with one that has 9,160 square feet.

Extension agent Dusty Tittle says their primary goal was to have a meeting space to accommodate 140 people.

Weather permitting, completion could be around the first of next year.

Click below for comments from Dusty Tittle, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

