You Are Invited To A Town Hall Discussion About Suicide Prevention And Mental Health In The Brazos Valley

You are invited to a first ever town hall discussion about suicide prevention and mental health in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) is hosting the gathering Thursday (September 28) from 6 until 8 p.m. in College Station at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church (1001 Woodcreek Drive).

Coalition president Doug Vance says panelists have some sort of association with those who have taken their own life. Panelists represent survivors, family members and friends, schools, law enforcement, the faith based community, veterans, and mental health professionals.

Vance also says input from the town hall is hoped to lead to forming a workgroup to develop a plan to address suicide and mental health in the Brazos Valley.

Click below to hear comments from Doug Vance, visiting with WTAW’s Mikaylee Supak:

News release from the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention:

This event looks to focus on the community-wide need for prevention initiatives, as well as intervention and response plans to break down the barriers throughout the Brazos Valley. Through panel member discussion and audience dialogue, BVCOSP hopes to generate important community input as we continue growing together in support of healthy initiatives. Everyone plays a pivotal role in our community’s pillars, as we help identify the needs of this community as they relate to suicide prevention and mental wellness.

Panel Members include: Family Members & Friends, Survivors, School/Education Representatives, Law Enforcement, Media Specialists, Faith-Based, Veterans, Mental Health Professionals, BVCOSP, Students, College/University Specialists, and more.

Join us at the forefront of developing further action plans and strategic goals for community-based response systems. This event is free and open to the public, which will give members of the community the opportunity to address some key concerns, while sharing their insight to breaking down those identified barriers even further. Panel members will be given the opportunity to share the work they do, how it relates to the program topic & community, and aid in responding to community initiatives presented throughout the evening. As this is a community-wide event, we look to help those in attendance understand more about the response to these critical issues our community faces on a daily basis.

To register for this event, please visit https://sptownhall23.eventbrite.com. If you or someone you know is having suicidal ideation or thoughts, please call 988 or our local line at (979) 450-1752. For more information about getting involved with BVCOSP, visit www.bvcosp.com or email bvcosp@gmail.com.