York Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Taurean York has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week following the Aggies’ 27-10 win over Auburn, the league announced Monday morning.

York had a breakout game leading the defense in total tackles with 11, including five solo takedowns and 2.0 tackles for loss. The Temple, Texas, product registered his first career sack in the second quarter when he helped take down the Auburn quarterback for a loss of 3 yards.

The true freshman quarterbacked an Aggie defense that held the Auburn offense to 200 total yards, while limiting the Tigers to just 3-of-15 (20.0%) on third down. The Maroon & White defense forced an Auburn punt or turnover on downs on 10-of-11 drives, including five 3-and-outs. York helped lead a linebacker unit that accounted for 4.0 of the team’s 7.0 sacks, the most sacks in a game since 2017, and 8.0 of the Aggies’ 15.0 tackles for loss against the Tigers.

York leads all Power 5 true freshman linebackers with 22 tackles on the season and ranks fifth among all true freshman defensive players.