XFL Releases Names of Eight Head Coaches

The new XFL has released the names of its eight head coaches, which include former Dallas Cowboys head man Wade Phillips and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

Founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2000, the XFL has undergone a rebranding under new owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and American businesswoman Dany Garcia.

The third incarnation of the league is set to launch in 2023.

List of XFL coaches:

Wade Phillips

Bob Stoops

Terrell Buckley

Hines Ward

Rod Woodson

Reggie Barlow

Anthony Becht

Jim Haslett