WTAW Recognized By The Texas Association Of Broadcasters For News & Sports Coverage During 2023

The Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) has announced WTAW has received seven first place awards and is a finalist for six more awards for our news and sports coverage from last year.

WTAW competes against Texas radio stations outside the major markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

WTAW was recognized for the best sportscast, continuing coverage of a news story, the best general assignment story, the best sports story, the best beat coverage for our reporting of College Station city government, the best news anchor, and the best use of audio.

WTAW is a finalist for best breaking news, best political coverage, best reporter, best newscast, best serious feature, and overall excellence. Those winners will be announced at the TAB Broadcast News awards banquet in April.