WTAW Recognized By The Texas Association Of Broadcasters For News & Sports Coverage During 2022

The Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) has announced WTAW has received six first place awards and is a finalist for five more awards for our news and sports coverage from last year.

WTAW competes against Texas radio stations outside the major markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

WTAW’s The Infomaniacs received awards for best talk show and for best public affairs.

WTAW was also recognized for the best general assignment story, the best sports story, the best beat coverage for our reporting of College Station city government, and the best use of audio.

WTAW is a finalist for best political coverage, best reporter, best newscast, best investigative report, and overall excellence. Those winners will be announced at the TAB Broadcast News awards banquet in April.