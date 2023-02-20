Women’s Hoops to Take on Missouri at Reed Arena

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Missouri on Monday night at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (6-17, 1-12 SEC) have earned all six of their wins this season at Reed Arena. They are holding teams to just 57.5 points per game in Aggieland and are forcing their opponents to shoot 37.9% from the field and 25.1% from deep.

Bench Production

The A&M bench has been on a roll over the past six games. It is averaging 31.2 points per contest and is led by freshman standout Janiah Barker who is averaging 13.3 points during that stretch off the pine. Barker leads all freshman and bench players in the SEC in points per game since her return from injury.

Divine Nine

Monday’s game is the team’s “Divine Nine” game that honors the nine historically black fraternities and sororities. Members of a Divine Nine fraternity or sorority are encouraged to wear their paraphernalia to the game and can purchase discounted tickets at 12thman.com/DivineNinePromo for just $3. Additionally, the team will be wearing its Adidas Black Excellence jerseys in honor of Black History Month and celebrating black excellence.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 400 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Texas A&M is 20-11 versus Mizzou (16-10, 5-8 SEC) all-time with an 11-2 mark against the Tigers in Aggieland.

How to Keep up & Parking

Monday’s game will be broadcast on SECN with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Credit to 12thman.com