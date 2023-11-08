Women’s Hoops Opens Season at Home Versus A&M-Corpus Christi

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team and second-year head coach Joni Taylor open the 2023-24 season at 6 p.m. on Thursday inside Reed Arena versus A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Maroon & White ended last year by becoming the first 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The Aggies return over 70% of the offensive production from last season, including 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team selections Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles. Additionally, Taylor added a bevy of elite transfers during the offseason, highlighted by Aicha Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who have multiple all-conference selections from the SEC and PAC-12, respectively.

Barker and Coulibaly earned Coaches Preseason All-SEC First and Second Team honors, respectively, this preseason. The duo was also named to the Cheryl Miller (Coulibaly) and Katrina McClain (Barker) Award watchlists. A&M signed the No. 20 freshman class with the No. 1 player in Texas, Kylie Marshall, leading the group.

Promotions

MILITARY APPRECIATION: This week marks military appreciation week for Texas A&M. Military personnel can claim complimentary game tickets through Vet Tix. Tickets are subject to availability. For details, click the here.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the new and improved Fan Zone opens one hour before tipoff and includes games, giveaways and activities for the whole family.

AGGIES CAN: The annual AGGIES CAN drive is celebrating over two decades of giving back to our local community. The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Aggie student-athletes are asking for your help in collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can. Canned food donations can be dropped off outside any of the main entries of Reed Arena on gameday.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on The Zone (1150 AM/93.7 FM) locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets

New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Additionally, Flex Packs are available as well as individual home-game tickets.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.