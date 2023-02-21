Women’s Basketball Falls to Missouri, 61-35

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was unable to overcome an early deficit in Monday’s 61-35 loss against the Missouri Tigers inside Reed Arena.

Sahara Jones led Texas A&M (6-18, 1-13 SEC) with 14 points and added five rebounds, three assists and one block. Aaliyah Patty registered a game-high eight rebounds to go with seven points and three assists.

The Aggies found themselves in a 14-4 deficit after the first quarter, and they trailed 25-10 at halftime.

Texas A&M trimmed the Tigers’ (17-10, 6-8 SEC) lead to 11 midway through the third quarter after a 3-point field goal and layup by Jones. Missouri responded with 10 consecutive points and took a 43-23 advantage into the last break.

The Aggies shot 50.0% (5-of-10) from the field in the final quarter but were unable to cut into the deficit.

Up Next

Texas A&M plays its final home game of the season Thursday when the Maroon & White host Kentucky for a 6 p.m. contest inside Reed Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 6-18 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 1-13 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against the Missouri Tigers moves to 20-12, including 11-3 while inside Reed Arena.

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 146-93 all-time and to 6-18 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M held the Tigers 4.7 points under their season scoring average, the 21st time this season the Aggies have held their opponent below their average scoring output.

The Aggies held Mizzou to its second-lowest scoring output of the season

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Tineya Hilton, Kay Kay Green, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sahara Jones

Led the team in points (14) for the fourth time this season.

Scored in double figures for the ninth time this year.

Hit a 3-pointer, marking the ninth game this season she has made one-or-more shots from deep.

Led the Aggies in assists for the third time this season.

Aaliyah Patty

Hauled in eight boards to lead the Aggies in rebounds for the 14th time this season.

Hit a 3-pointer, marking the 12th game this season she has made one-or-more shots from deep.

Contributed seven points and three assists, marking the fourth time this season she has led the Aggies in assists.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Joni Taylor

On keeping everyone motivated…

“Well, it’s been a challenge all year long. We knew it would be a challenge. We intentionally prepared them to make sure they’re all on the same page of playing hard and getting better. We lose McKinzie (Green) and (Aaliyah) Patty, but everyone else is coming back (next year) as of now. We’ve got other players coming in that will be fighting for spots. Every single day is a tryout and that’s the conversation we have. It’s about getting better so that you’re in a better position next year to help the team.”

Junior Forward Sahara Jones

On the Team’s Offensive Performance…

“We weren’t taking the shots we usually take. They crowded the paint on defense, so we knew they were going to make us shoot. We were lacking confidence in our shooting, which is why we missed so many shots in the first half. We came out of the locker room at halftime ready to shoot with confidence, and ready to rebound.”

Junior Guard Kay Kay Green

On the Outlook of the Team…

“We usually come out at home and put on a good performance, but tonight it didn’t go that way. There are going to be times where we can’t put the ball in the basket, and we have to find ways to score. Even though we didn’t get set in transition all the time, we did well on defense. Overall, our halfcourt defense was great and I’m proud of us for that. Our team chemistry is keeping us together right now. We love each other and we will do anything for each other. We know it’s a process, so we just hope for better results and stay strong together.”

