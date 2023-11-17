Women’s Basketball Falls at Purdue, 72-58

Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite two double-double performances, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s first road game of the season ended in a 72-58 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night inside Mackey Arena.

Janiah Barker paced the Aggies (2-1) with 19 points and added 11 rebounds in her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. Lauren Ware matched a career high with a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 12 points and four blocked shots. It marked the second double-double of the season.

Texas A&M sank its first four baskets, staking claim to a 10-2 advantage early in the first quarter. Purdue (2-1) slowly chipped away and earned its first lead with 1:28 remaining in the opening act. The Boilermakers outscored the Aggies 17-4 down the stretch, including a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter.

An 8-3-run midway through the second quarter kept the Aggies in striking distance. They closed the gap to 31-27 with 1:51 left until the halftime intermission. Purdue was strong closing out another quarter, this time a 6-0 surge capped by Caitlyn Harper’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 38-27 cushion into the locker room.

Barker led the Aggies in the first half, registering nine points and seven rebounds. Ware added six points and five boards.

After Purdue scored the first bucket of the second half, the Aggies went on a 6-0 run keyed by a layup and jumper by Barker to trim the margin to 40-33 at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter. Texas A&M was unable to draw closer and the Boilermakers toted a 60-43 at the final intermission.

Texas A&M made a late surge with a 3-pointer by Sydney Bowles, cutting the deficit to 69-58 with 1:31 left in the game, but the Aggies would draw no closer.

Up Next

The Aggies return to Reed Arena to take on HCU on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

A&M fell to 1-5 versus Purdue in the all-time series.

Joni Taylor’s career record drops to 151-96 all-time and to 11-21 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies had two players (Janiah Barker, Lauren Ware) record double-doubles in the same game for the first time since N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson accomplished the feat on January 1, 2021, at Florida.

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Sahara Jones, Janiah Barker and Lauren Ware (2-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Janiah Barker

Poured in a season-high 19 points and recorded the third double-double of her career, grabbing 11 rebounds.

Led team in scoring for the second-consecutive game. The Aggies are 1-1 this season when she paces the squad in points.

Locked in a career-high 35 minutes played.

Lauren Ware

Recorded the second double-double of her Aggie tenure with 12 points and a career-high-matching 13 rebounds.

Led the team in boards and blocks (4) for the third straight game. Maintained her 4.0 blocks per game, which was tied for fourth in the nation heading into the game.

Endyia Rogers

Led the Aggies with five assists and turned over the ball just once. The graduate student has recorded 15 assists to only two turnovers this season.