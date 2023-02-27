Women’s Basketball Drops Regular-Season Finale at Arkansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 78-65 decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday’s regular-season finale inside Bud Walton Arena.

Janiah Barker paced the Aggies (7-19, 2-14 SEC) with 17 points and six rebounds. Sydney Bowles tallied 14 points, connecting on a career-high four 3-point field goals. Jada Malone and Sahara Jones each added nine points.

The Razorbacks (20-11, 7-9 SEC) scored the first seven points of the game and raced out to a 20-10 advantage after one quarter.

Texas A&M trimmed the deficit to 25-19 with a 3-point field goal by Sydney Bowles at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter, but Arkansas opened a 13-point gap with 1:42 remaining in the half and entered the intermission with a 36-25 lead.

Arkansas used four 3-pointers to inflate its cushion to 57-34 at the midway point of the third quarter. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 12-3 the remainder of the period, including scoring the last seven points, to shave the Arkansas’ edge to 60-46 at the last break.

Kay Kay Green hit a 3-point field goal at the 2:36 mark of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 71-59, the closest A&M would get down the stretch.

