Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday which features nine home games and four road matchups.

To begin Taylor’s second year at the helm, the Aggies will start the season at home against the A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Nov. 9 – the third-consecutive year the Aggies have opened against the Islanders. Then, A&M will host North Texas Nov. 12 to wrap up the first weekend of the newly minted 2023-24 campaign.

After the early homestand, the Maroon & White will hit the road to take on Purdue (Nov. 16) before returning home for a game versus Houston Christian (Nov. 20). After the matchup versus the Huskies, the Aggies will travel to Berkeley, California, to participate in the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational over the Thanksgiving break. In Berkeley, A&M will play Winthrop University on Nov. 24 to open the tournament and its second opponent on Nov. 25 will be determined at a later date.

The final road tilt of the non-conference slate for the Aggies will be at Wake Forest Nov. 30 as part of the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge. Following the clash with the Demon Deacons, A&M will play five home games before the holiday break. The Maroon & White will begin the homestand against last season’s WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks (Dec. 3). Then, they will take on Lamar (Dec. 6), Robert Morris (Dec. 9), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 18) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 20).

The final tune up before SEC play begins will take place at home versus Texas A&M-Commerce on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

The Aggies return over 70% of the offensive production from last season, including 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team selections Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles. Additionally, Taylor added four elite transfers during the offseason, highlighted by Aicha Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who have multiple all-conference selections from the SEC and PAC-12, respectively.

Times for the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as dates for the 16-game conference slate.

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location (Arena) All-Time Series Record Nov. 9 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 7-0 Nov. 12 North Texas Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 15-4 Nov. 16 Purdue West Lafayette, Indiana 1-4 Nov. 20 Houston Christian Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 0-0 Nov. 24 Winthrop Berkeley, California 0-0 Nov. 25 TBD Berkeley, California 0-0 Nov. 30 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, North Carolina 0-1 Dec. 3 Kansas Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 12-8 Dec. 6 Lamar Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 17-10 Dec. 9 Robert Morris Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 0-0 Dec. 18 Mississippi Valley State Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 1-0 Dec. 20 Prairie View A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 22-2 Dec. 31 Texas A&M-Commerce Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 0-0

