Women’s Basketball Adds Pac-12 Standout Endyia Rogers

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the addition of three-time All-Pac-12 standout Endyia Rogers on Saturday.

“Endyia is one of the most efficient scoring guards in the country and we are thrilled to welcome her to Aggieland,” Taylor said. “She had the opportunity to enter the WNBA Draft last year but chose to spend her last year of eligibility with us. Endyia‘s impact will be felt immediately as a premier point guard. We can’t wait for the 12th Man to meet her.”

The graduate transfer ranks as the No. 5-ranked transfer by ESPN.com. The Dallas native spent the last two years at Oregon and the first two years of her collegiate career at USC. Throughout her four years, Rogers amassed over 1,600 points, averaging 14.6 points per contest and making 111 starts.

Rogers has scored 30-or-more points on five occasions and poured in a career-high 35 points against No. 7 Utah (Feb. 5, 2023) while going 16-of-28 from the field and dishing out five assists. She became just the second player in Division I since the 2009-10 season the record at least 30 points, five 3-pointers, nine rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers when she accomplished the feat against Oregon State (Dec. 11, 2022) last year.

The 5-7 guard has scored over 13.0 points per game every year of her career and has started all but one contest. She upped her shooting percentage from the floor every season and last year posted a career-high 45.3% from the field and 38.7% from deep. Rogers also led her team in assists last year with 3.9 per contest.

Rogers has been named All-Pac-12 three-consecutive years and was All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention her freshman season.

The Bishop Lynch High School product was a five-star prospect heading into college and was the No. 36-ranked recruit in the country, according to espnW HoopGurlz. Rogers was named the 2019 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and led her team to two state championships.