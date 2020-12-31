Woman Makes History on Texas A&M Football Radio Broadcast

It was a historic season for Texas A&M football, both on the field and in the radio booth.

Aggie football was broadcast in Spanish this season on Bryan Broadcasting’s station, La Jefa 102.7 FM. The new broadcast team consists of Michel Gonzalez, Pedro Luna and Alejandra Dorbecker, a life skills bilingual teacher in Bryan ISD.

Dorbecker is the first woman to be part of an A&M home broadcast team in any language.

“Not to toot my own horn, but I tell them it is because of my juju, that they needed a woman to be involved for all of this to unravel,” says Dorbecker about the football team’s success this season.

Dorbecker, who adds commentary about the players and coaches during the games, admits she did not know a lot about football before broadcasting her first game, but is now a huge fan.

“One of the things that really surprised me about myself is how interested I really, truly am in the whole game,” says Dorbecker.

Dorbecker says she was surprised at how many people listened to the games in Spanish this season.

“Something that I feel really represents the culture of Bryan/College Station is this welcoming feeling and how diverse it is. And I am proof of it because you have a Mexican woman calling games in Spanish and people are saying it is a good thing and that it is positive,” says Dorbecker.

Dorbecker is not making the trip to Miami for Saturday’s Orange Bowl, but she will be part of the pre-game and halftime shows on La Jefa’s broadcast.

