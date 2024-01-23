Woman Arrested For What She Did After She Wasn’t Given Pizza And Drug Arrests Following A Traffic Stop

Two of five women in a group who were walking in the Northgate district 30 minutes after the bars closed Sunday morning (January 21) were assaulted by another woman. According to CSPD arrest reports, that was after those in the group told the attacker that they were not going to share their pizza with her. One of the victims was treated at the scene for a bloody nose and bruises to her face. A CSPD officer said he saw the other victim get hit in the side of her face. 24 year old Coree Porter of Harker Heights went to jail for misdemeanor assault and spitting in the face of the arresting officer. Porter remains in jail as of January 23 in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.

A Bryan police officer stopping a pickup truck Saturday night (January 20) for not having a front license plate, arrests the driver and a passenger on drug charges. According to BPD arrest reports, they were charged with possessing with the intent to sell an undisclosed number of baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing a tube containing crack cocaine. Officers seized $1,110 in cash and a lockbox containing empty baggies, a digital scale, and a cell phone. Online records show it is the 35th time in jail for the driver, 37 year old Robert Dewayne Thomas of Bryan. Thomas was also arrested on three warrants, two of which were drug charges and one for family violence assault causing bodily injury. Thomas remained in jail as of January 23 in lieu of bonds totaling $112,000 dollars. The passenger who was arrested, 34 year old Samantha Bailey of Caldwell, remained in jail as of January 23 in lieu of bonds totaling $63,000 dollars.