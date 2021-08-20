Woman Accused Of Shooting A Man In The College Station Walmart Parking Lot Was A Former Girlfriend

College Station police believe a local man was shot to death last Sunday night by a former girlfriend who was stalking the victim.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Khanh Phan recently purchased a handgun and ammunition that matched what was used to kill 51 year old Jeffrey Blankley. He was shot while driving his SUV in the Walmart parking lot, and the vehicle crashed into a former trampoline park building connected to Walmart.

The arrest report states Phan borrowed a friend’s vehicle and drove to the Walmart parking lot. The friend told officers Phan told him “he could pick up his car from Walmart and that she had just shot someone.”

Three days before the shooting, Phan was arrested on a charge of violating a criminal trespassing order by going to the victim’s apartment complex.

Phan was released from a hospital Wednesday after she was treated for undisclosed injuries. Then she was arrested and taken to jail.

Phan remains held in lieu of a $250,000 dollar bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Update, August 18, 2020

College Station police announce an arrest in the death of a man who was found last Sunday night while behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a retail building near the College Station Walmart.

According to CSPD tweets, 43 year old Khahn Kim Phan of College Station was a passenger in the crashed vehicle.

Phan was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and taken to jail where she is being held in lieu of a $250,000 dollar bond.

CSPD previously said 51 year old Jeffrey Blankley was found with a gunshot wound.

Update, August 17, 2021:

College Station police identify the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a retail building Sunday night and was found dead of a gunshot wound.

CSPD tweeted Tuesday the person who died was 51 year old Jeffrey Bryant Blankley of College Station.

CSPD also announced identifying a suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant for the unidentified person on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Original story, August 16, 2021:

College Station police are investigating an apparent homicide from Sunday night.

According to CSPD tweets, just after 11 p.m. officers responded to a car that crashed into a building on Longmire Drive next to Walmart.

The driver had been shot and died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported and investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD.