Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit

A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck.

According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.

While Good was given a ten year prison sentence, he is eligible for five years probation after serving six months.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the victim said Good pointed a gun low “but in his direction, and the aggressive manner in which he (Good) approached him (the victim), he (the victim) felt if he did not comply his life would be at risk”.

The plea agreement also orders Good to pay a $500 fine and court costs and perform 100 hours of community service. Court paperwork made no reference to paying any restitution.