Winter Weather Closings & Delays

Texas A&M has cancelled classes for February 1. Non-essential campus operations are suspended & employees are authorized to work remotely. This also means Texas A&M transportation services will not be running buses on February 1.

Bryan ISD has cancelled classes for February 1.

College Station ISD has cancelled classes for February 1.

Blinn College announces an early dismissal on Tuesday (1/31) at 2:45 and no classes or activities on Wednesday, February 1. The cancellation includes on-campus and online classes and all scheduled activities, meetings, and performances.

Brazos County offices are closed on Wednesday, February 1, for non-essential personnel.

The Bush Library and Museum is closed Wednesday, February 1.

Iola ISD will not have classes on February 1.

North Zulch ISD will delay the start of classes on February 1 to 10 a.m.

Centerville ISD cancels after school activities for January 31 and has cancelled classes on February 1. A decision regarding extracurricular activities will be announced Wednesday.

Buffalo ISD cancels classes on February 1.

Normangee ISD will not have classes February 1 and after school activities for January 31 have been cancelled.

Leon ISD cancels classes on February 1.

Oakwood ISD cancels classes on February 1.

Update, January 31 2023 at 8 a.m.

Some school districts in the Brazos Valley decided Tuesday morning to close for the day due to winter weather.

Tuesday’s closures announced on Tuesday morning included Buffalo, Leon, and Oakwood ISD’s.

Late starts on Tuesday included Centerville, Normangee, Madisonville, Iola, and North Zulch ISD’s.

Original story, January 30 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Some school districts in the Brazos Valley have announced late starts for Tuesday morning due to the weather.

As of 4 p.m. Monday according to school district Facebook pages, school starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Iola, Normangee, Leon, Centerville, Buffalo, Madisonville, and North Zulch ISD’s.

Check your school district social media for updates.