Wimbledon Update: Monday, July 5th

Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and six-time champ Roger Federer have advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals following fourth round wins yesterday.

Men’s No. 2 Danill Medvedev was one set away from sealing the deal against Hubert Hurkacz when play was suspended because of rain.

They’ll pick things back up Tuesday morning.

The top two women’s seeds are moving on to the fifth round.

Top ranked Ash Barty won in straight sets, while No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets to advance.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber ended Coco Gauff’s run with a straight-sets victory.