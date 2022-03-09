Wilson Shipped to Broncos; Rodgers to Return to Packers

March 9, 2022 Zach Taylor

The Seattle Seahawks are shipping nine-time Pro Bowl Quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

In return, the Broncos send multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players.

Wilson spent the first ten seasons of his career with Seattle, leading the Hawks to a win over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He currently ranks fifth among active QBs in all-time passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
___________________

In some other offseason news, Aaron Rodgers says he’s staying in Green Bay.

The four-time NFL MVP announced via Twitter that he would return for a 12th season with the Packers.

Rodgers threw for over 4,100 yards and 37 touchdowns for Green Bay last year, leading them to a 13-4 record and an NFC North Title.