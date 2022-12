COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal.

Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards.

The junior becomes the 19th scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason.

All-in-all, the Maroon & White have had 25 players either transfer or declare for the NFL Draft.