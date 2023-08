Customers in the Wickson Creek water district are now under mandatory restrictions.

Stage two of Wickson Creek’s drought contingency plan, which was implemented on Friday, means limited lawn watering and soaking the foundation of homes on one assigned day a week, and on that day only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Watering is also allowed to care for livestock, trees, and shrubs.

Click HERE to read and download the stage two notice from the Wickson Creek district website.