Eli White robbed a home run in the field and belted one at the plate to lift the Texas Rangers past the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-5.

Glen Otto picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings of work.

Texas (23-24), which has won five of its last six, hosts Tampa (28-20) again Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.