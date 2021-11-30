West Bryan Crash Involving A SUV And Dump Truck Results In One Death And One Injury

A fatality crash Monday afternoon that closed West Villa Maria near Jones Road for more than four hours continues to be investigated by Bryan police.

Investigators were told a SUV crossed the center line and was struck by an oncoming dump truck.

The driver of the SUV, 59 year old Robert Cunningham of Bryan, was killed.

The truck driver, who investigators say attempted to avoid the SUV, was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

BPD officers responded Monday shortly after 3:30 p.m. and cleared the scene shortly before 8 p.m.