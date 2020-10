A Saturday night crash in west Bryan on Jaguar between West Villa Maria and LaBrisa involved a vehicle colliding with a semi.

The vehicle caught fire, the unconscious driver was pulled out by a passerby, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, the breath alcohol level of 24 year old Carlos Eduardo Sanchez of Houston measured .179 and .180.

Sanchez remained in jail Monday morning in lieu of a $4,000 bond and a hold for immigration authorities.