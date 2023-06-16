Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was selected to compete for USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series, the organization announced Thursday.

The USA U24 team will compete at select 3×3 Women’s Series events this summer with the goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series Sept. 16-17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The women’s series squads will begin training in Miami Lakes, Florida, June 17-19.

Other mbers of the USA U24 team alongside Wells are Cameron Brink, Lexi Donarski, Madison Scott, Celeste Taylor, Alyssa Ustby, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.

This will be the fourth experience with 3×3 USA Basketball for the Dallas native. Previously, she competed with the USA Basketball 3×3 U23 Nations League Team and the 2022 3×3 USA Basketball FIBA Women’s Series. Also, Wells attended the 3×3 National Team Trials earlier this summer.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career. Wells was a five-time letter winner for A&M, competing for the Aggies from 2017-23.

