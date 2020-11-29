Wells, No. 13 A&M women’s basketball edges No. 19 DePaul, 93-91

CHICAGO (AP) – Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N’dea Jones had a double-double and No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 on Saturday.

Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90 and then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul’s Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds to go. Held missed the first free throw, negating a chance for an intentional miss and putback on the second attempt so she made it.

With less than a second, there wasn’t enough time for an intentional miss, tip-back and 3-point attempt.

Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wilson, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points apiece.

The Aggies (2-0) shot 61%, making all three of their 3-pointers and, with Ciera Johnson grabbing 12 rebounds, dominated the boards 44-27. They scored 54points in the pain.

DePaul (0-1), which played the game with masks on, got 24 points from Dee Bekelja, who was 10 of 15 with four 3-pointers. Deja Church added 23 , Sonya Morris 22 and Held had 17. The Blue Demons only made 9 of 33 3-pointers but forced A&M into 27 turnovers.

Texas A&M used an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to take the lead, going up 49-41 at the half. A 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter pushed the lead to 14. A Bekelja 3-pointer tied the game at 80 with 3:12 left and the Aggies made 8 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to hold on.

—

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 2-0, while DePaul starts its season 0-1.

The Aggies now lead the all-time series 4-2 over the Blue Demons.

A&M advanced its record to 3-7 all-time versus No. 19 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll.

TEAM NOTES

First ranked victory for the Aggies since they defeated No. 25 Tennessee last season (2/16/20).

First time A&M has scored over 90 points since Nov. 23, 2018 versus Arkansas State.

The Aggies scored 49 points in the first half, the most since their game against Central Arkansas last season (12/4/19)

Aggies held the lead for 35:40 of the ballgame, compared to DePaul’s 1:44 with the lead.

The Maroon & White significantly outrebounded the Blue Demons by a margin of 44-27.

The Texas A&M bench outscored DePaul’s 22-5, behind Destiny Pitts’ 12 points and McKinzie Green’s eight.

12 points and eight. N’dea Jones , Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells started their 66th consecutive game for the Aggies.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Kayla Wells scored the first bucket of the game for the first time this season, and led all Aggie scorers with 22.

scored the first bucket of the game for the first time this season, and led all Aggie scorers with 22. N’dea Jones started her 66 th consecutive game for the Aggies, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

started her 66 consecutive game for the Aggies, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jones notched her 28 th career double-double and second of the year.

career double-double and second of the year. Ciera Johnson led the team with 12 rebounds for the second-straight game, and also poured in eight points.

led the team with 12 rebounds for the second-straight game, and also poured in eight points. Destiny Pitts led the Aggie bench in scoring with 12 points and a clutch three in the fourth quarter.

led the Aggie bench in scoring with 12 points and a clutch three in the fourth quarter. Jordan Nixon earned the second start of her career at Texas A&M, logging 12 points and two assists.

earned the second start of her career at Texas A&M, logging 12 points and two assists. McKinzie Green posted career-highs in points (eight) and minutes played (21)

posted career-highs in points (eight) and minutes played (21) Head Coach Gary Blair now moves to 5-2 all-time against DePaul head coach Doug Bruno. His career record after Saturday’s game rises to 815-330.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics