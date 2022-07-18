Weekend Fire Alarms Includes One Heard By Children In College Station And A West Bryan Structure Fire

July 18, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Bryan fire department's Facebook page of a structure fire on July 16, 2022 at an undisclosed building off Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Children playing in the park Sunday next to College Station’s Pebble Creek elementary school heard a fire alarm at the school. A College Station ISD spokesman says the kids called in the alarm. It turned out there was no fire. CSISD’s alarm technician was testing the system while the building was vacant.

Saturday morning shortly before 4:30, a structure fire alarm was received by College Station firefighters to Northpoint Crossing apartments at Texas and University. WTAW News has contacted CSFD requesting more information.

WTAW News has also requested information from Bryan firefighters about a Saturday night structure fire at at undisclosed commercial building on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The only information that was on BFD’s Facebook page was that no one was injured.