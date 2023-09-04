Weekend DWI Arrests Includes A Wrong Way Driver And Another Driver Striking An Off Duty Police Chief

College Station police officers were involved in chasing a wrong way driver on the freeway Sunday around three in the morning. During the six mile pursuit, stop sticks flattened three tires on the S-U-V. But the S-U-V continued until it stopped on Holleman Drive south of the mall. The driver, 21 year old William Cuellar of College Station, was arrested for D-W-I, aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest, and a warrant from Montgomery County for evading arrest. As of Monday morning, Cuellar remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $122,000 dollars.

An off duty police chief is struck by a car driven by a man who was arrested for DWI. The arrest report from Texas A&M police says this happened after Saturday night’s Aggie football game on west campus at Raymond Stotzer and Discovery. A UPD spokesman tells WTAW News that E-M-S responded and medical treatment was refused by the chief of an area police department who was working traffic control. The arrest report says the driver, 59 year old Kendal Wayne Kirk of Bryan, had breath alcohol samples of nearly twice the legal limit at .151 and .156. Kirk is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.