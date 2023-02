A Bryan woman’s third time in the Brazos County jail in four months and 28th time since 2000 is on an arson charge.

Bryan police arrest reports state 42 year old Andrea Moore is accused of using lighter fluid to set clothing on fire outside an apartment west of Midtown Park with the intent of scaring the residents inside.

An officer found multiple burn and scorch marks along an exterior wall.

Moore, who was arrested February 18, remains held as of February 21 in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.