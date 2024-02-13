Weekend Arrests Includes A DWI Where The Driver Was Tased And A Woman Arrested A Sixth Time For Violating A Protection Order

Weekend DWI arrests included one driver being tased in order to be placed into custody. The arrest report from College Station police says the driver was forcibly removed from his pickup, it took four officers to put the driver into a full body restraint, and the driver kicked his leg in an attempt to strike one officer in the face. 35 year old Dustin Vyrol of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars following his arrest last Friday night (February 9) for DWI with two prior convictions and resisting arrest.

For the sixth time since September 2023, a Bryan woman has been arrested for violating a protection order. The BPD arrest report says early Saturday morning (February 10), officers learned that the victim of an assault by a third party was temporarily living with the person who was supposed to have no contact. 42 year old Yessennia Sala was issued the order following an arrest last September on a charge of family violence assault causing bodily injury. A spokeswoman at the Brazos County county attorney’s office tells WTAW News that a decision has not been made whether to file a formal charge. Sala is out of jail following last Saturday’s arrest after posting a $25,000 dollar bond. Online records show she is awaiting trial on her first arrest for violating the order last September. She has been arrested but not formally charged with two violations in October 2022, one in November 2022, and one from December 2022.