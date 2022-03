By: Shelby Hild, Athletics Communications

HOUSTON – Due to a non-COVID related team illness within the Aggies’ program, the Texas A&M softball team’s scheduled doubleheader at Houston on Wednesday has been postponed.

A makeup date option will be decided on at a later time.

