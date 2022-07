Deshaun Watson’s hearing with the NFL and NFL Players Association joint appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, wrapped up Thursday night.

The former Houston Texans quarterback has been accused by 25 women of actions ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the NFL has been pushing for a suspension of at least one year.

After sitting out all of last season, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.